Donald Trump's 'Memory Question' Cognitive Test Challenged by Democratic Strategist on Fox News
Democratic strategist Jessica Tarlov raised concerns about former President Donald Trump's claims regarding his performance on a cognitive test while on Fox News.
The test in question, which Trump often cites as evidence of his mental acuity, was administered during his time in office, with Trump himself boasting to Fox News host Sean Hannity in 2020 that he had "aced" the exam.
The test, which appears to have been conducted in 2018, has come under scrutiny, particularly after Tarlov's comments on the matter.
The Five co-host Jeanine Pirro, a former judge, asked Tarlov, "Trump took a mental acuity test and aced it. Why won't [Joe] Biden?"
"Well, this mental acuity test, which included identifying animals and counting backwards by a factor of seven, is something to give to people who have been in traumatic accidents," Tarlov clarified.
The strategist also cited Trump's 2020 comments where he described part of the test he took.
"It was 30 or 35 questions. The first questions are very easy. The last questions are much more difficult. Like a memory question," Trump told Fox News medical contributor Marc Siegel in 2020. "It's like, you'll go, 'Person, woman, man, camera, TV.' So they say, 'Could you repeat that?' So I said, 'Yeah.'"
"So it's, 'Person, woman, man, camera, TV.' OK, that's very good. If you get it in order, you get extra points," the former president said. "I proved I was all there because I aced it. I aced the test," Trump told Hannity on July 9, 2020, adding that he had taken the cognitive test at Walter Reed National Medical Center "very recently."
"They said, that's an unbelievable thing. Rarely does anybody do what you just did," he boasted at the time.
As OK! previously reported, Trump was outraged after President Biden's annual physical exam excluded a component regarding his mental fitness.
On February 28, Dr. Kevin O'Connor confirmed the president, 81, is in good physical health after he conducted the exam at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre, adding he is an "active, robust 81-year-old male, who remains fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency."
The president's test didn't include a cognitive test because, according to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, he "doesn't need" one.
"Crooked Joe Biden must take a Cognitive Test. Maybe that way we would be able to find out why he makes such terrible decisions. I took two of them, and ACED them both (no mistakes!). All Presidents, or people wanting to become President, should mandatorily take this test!" the 77-year-old wrote on Truth Social.