Larsa Pippen Deletes Bikini Picture After Photoshop Accusations and Alleged Criticism From Her Dad
Larsa Pippen has had enough of the haters.
The other day, the reality star shared a photo of herself clad in a black string bikini, but after receiving a ton of backlash, she wiped the snap from her Instagram page.
While some thought the image was heavily edited, others felt her pose was too risqué since her legs were open.
"She deleted it because a) no one wants to see that nasty mess, and b) she’s a 50yo thot that airbrushed her photos to h---," one person commented of the picture. "How embarrassing for her kids."
"You should've saved this pic for OnlyFans," another commenter said.
According to an insider, Pippen's father also let her know he disapproved of the risqué shot.
While the mom-of-four hasn't commented on the situation, she revealed in 2022 that her dad wasn't happy she signed up for OnlyFans.
"I was very active on OnlyFans. I love the platform; I think it's amazing," she shared at BravoCon. "My dad said a lot of people were calling him about my OnlyFans. And he called and was like, 'I don't know what OnlyFans is, but you need to shut it down.'"
At the time, Pippen insisted she never posed for fully naked photos.
This past November, she revealed that uploading content to her OnlyFans account was not on her immediate to-do list.
“Right now, I’m focused on my tequila brand and my jewelry line. OnlyFans, it’s on my list still, it’s just not on the top tier of my priorities now," explained the Real Housewives of Miami star. "There’s times I focus on certain businesses [more] than others.”
“I feel like I’m the kind of person where I’m trying to be a great mom to my four kids, I’m trying to be a great girlfriend, I’m trying to work on all my brands. And I’m tired. I’m tired!” the Traitors contestant emphasized.
When the star first joined the platform, she said she's made up to $200,000 in just two weeks.
While Pippen has a fan base due to her time on multiple reality shows, she doesn't think it's her body that brings in subscribers.
"I feel like a lot of people follow me on OnlyFans because I speak Arabic," explained the TV personality. "I feel like that's my community of people, so I do feel that's probably why my numbers are up."
TMZ reported on Pippen's dad allegedly disapproving of her bikini photo.