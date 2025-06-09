Larsa Pippen 'Relied' on Her 'RHOM' Costars During 'Emotional' Season 7: 'I Needed My Friends'
Larsa Pippen isn't one to let drama keep her down.
The Real Housewives of Miami star may have endured heartbreak in the past few years, but luckily, she's had the support of her girlfriends to keep her going. Now, Pippen is starring in Season 7 of the hit Bravo series, in a new relationship with NBA star Jeff Coby — all while launching a brand-new dating app, Date.com.
The reality star speaks exclusively with OK! about how she endured the tumultuous time in her life, finding love again and the close bond she shares with her cast members.
Having the Support of the 'RHOM' Cast
After her previous relationship with her ex-boyfriend Marcus Jordan ended, Pippen explains filming for Season 7 was difficult to film.
"I'm kind of nervous because this season I had a lot of very emotional things happening in my life," Pippen explains. "I never really had to rely on my friends like I had to, but this season I really needed my friends to be there for me because normally I'm really strong and independent and not so needy. But I feel like this year I relied on them more so than I have in the previous years."
"It was hard. Especially when you bring someone around your kids and into your world," the social media star adds of her split. "You introduce them to all your friends and then you break up. It's a lot to cut the tie with someone. When you cut ties with someone, it's really difficult when they live with you. They're so encompassed in your world."
Finding Love Again
Fortunately, Pippen found love again, as she's now dating Coby.
"I am very present," she explains. "I share how I'm feeling at all times. Once I move on, I'm like, 'Oh, yeah, no. I'm great.' I'm very much in the moment and when things start happening, I kind of tell all my friends like, 'Oh, my God. I have got to tell you what's happening!'"
Luckily for Bravo fans, she's comfortable enough to open up about it all. "I share a lot naturally with my friends. I've always been like that. It's pretty easy for me to do that on camera because I do that in real life all the time," the influencer notes.
Pippen is also launching an AI-powered dating app, called Date.com, which makes it easier for other women to find their person. "You can mass text a bunch of people. For instance, if you like three guys, instead of copying and pasting text messages for three different guys asking, 'How's your weekend?' You can send one message to 10 people," she explains. "My favorite part of the app is you don't need to give anyone your personal phone number. You voice call and face call from the actual app so you don't have to share your phone number with a guy you just met. Like, 'I'm not giving my phone number to a random guy just met!'"
Welcoming Newbie Stephanie Shojaee
Pippen has been dealing with a lot of change, as Stephanie Shojaee joined the tight-knit cast for Season 7 of the Bravo show.
"Most of the girls got along with her. A couple of girls, not so much," the businesswoman teases. "She's independent and strong. She's opinionated. I feel like some of the girls didn't take too well to that, but she's definitely a breath of fresh air for our show. I feel like we needed a new person that changes the dynamics a little bit. She's definitely a spicy girl."
Shifting Cast Dynamics
"This season a lot of relationships change and a lot of the dynamics change," Pippen spills. "I feel like Alexia [Nepola] wasn't necessarily friends with Julia [Lemigova] before and now they're really close."
"When you've been friends with someone for so long, you can only forgive them. It's like having a problem with your sister," she adds. "When you fight with someone that you've known for so long, you know their kids and they've watched your kids grow up, you're like, 'Okay, fine. I forgive you. Let's move on. Let's go get lunch!'"
The Real Housewives of Miami premieres Wednesday, June 11, at 9 p.m. on Bravo and streams next day on Peacock.