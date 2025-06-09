Larsa Pippen 'Relied' on Her 'RHOM' Costars During 'Emotional' Season 7: 'I Needed My Friends'

Fortunately, Pippen found love again, as she's now dating Coby.

"I am very present," she explains. "I share how I'm feeling at all times. Once I move on, I'm like, 'Oh, yeah, no. I'm great.' I'm very much in the moment and when things start happening, I kind of tell all my friends like, 'Oh, my God. I have got to tell you what's happening!'"

Luckily for Bravo fans, she's comfortable enough to open up about it all. "I share a lot naturally with my friends. I've always been like that. It's pretty easy for me to do that on camera because I do that in real life all the time," the influencer notes.

Pippen is also launching an AI-powered dating app, called Date.com, which makes it easier for other women to find their person. "You can mass text a bunch of people. For instance, if you like three guys, instead of copying and pasting text messages for three different guys asking, 'How's your weekend?' You can send one message to 10 people," she explains. "My favorite part of the app is you don't need to give anyone your personal phone number. You voice call and face call from the actual app so you don't have to share your phone number with a guy you just met. Like, 'I'm not giving my phone number to a random guy just met!'"