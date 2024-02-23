Julia Lemigova and Adriana De Moura Give Their Take on Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's Roller-Coaster Romance: 'No Relationship Is Actually What People Portray'
Julia Lemigova and Adriana de Moura are giving their honest takes on what's going on between Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan.
The Real Housewives of Miami dynamic duo always know how to bring the drama. However, the former basketball wife and her boyfriend have clouded the headlines recently with their on-again, off-again romance.
Lemigova and De Moura spoke exclusively with OK! about Pippen and Jordan's rollercoaster love, mending fences with Marysol Patton and Alexia Nepopla, and if they got any resolve at the reunion.
"We were like, 'Is this real?' It was impossible almost to envision how you can go from being so in love and having s-- multiple time a night to zero," the model explained prior to Pippen and Marcus' reconciliation. "I feel bad for Larsa, even though we are not the closest of the friends."
"It's unfortunate in a sense because they seemed very in love," the pop star added. "But no relationship is actually what people portray in public. Obviously, there's always issues underlying, so we don't know exactly what the issues were. There's assumptions but regardless, it's sad."
Something that isn't as solum has been watching De Moura continue to show Bravo audiences the growth in her music career, which led to her Pride performance in Mexico City. In a shocking twist from their past beef, both Patton and Nepola had glowing remarks about the "Fyah" singer's musical abilities and work.
"It means everything because, we do argue and disagree on many things, but we have been friends forever," De Moura said of her fellow OGs. "At that moment we can unite and celebrate someone overcoming many difficulties. It hasn't been always easy, and I've had my lows, but to be able to climb back up to where I am to be able to have my friends support and celebrate me, it meant a lot."
"I'm really grateful to both of them for being able to surpass our differences and then to be there for me at that moment," she noted.
With the reunion about to start airing, Lemigova and De Moura teased a major shocker during the three-part special. "It's a big twist," De Moura spilled.
"It was something I wasn't even expecting," she added. "I came in with a set of expectations, hoping for the best but preparing for the worst. Then things went like a tornado, and then all of a sudden, I'm like, 'Whoa, what's happening?'"
"Old friendships and alliances get broken. It was out of control," the vocalist said. "We can't disclose much but there's lots of twists and turns."
The Real Housewives of Miami airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes stream the next day.