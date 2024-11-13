Alexia Nepola Feels 'Very Connected' to the Current Cast of 'RHOM': 'We Have More of a History Now'

After opening her heart and letting audiences into her personal life for years, Nepola has figured out the tools to keep her mental health in check. "I always say that filming for me has been therapeutic because I get to talk about things," she explains.

"Some people say I have verbal diarrhea because I talk too much," the businesswoman says with a laugh. "I feel like the audiences like that, but everybody has an opinion. If you're that kind of person, you like it. If you don't, you won't. But I like talking about things whether they're uncomfortable, whether they cause hurt, if it's painful or not. Those conversations always help me. I'm the type of person that I need to get it off my chest."