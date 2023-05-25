Late Music Icon Tina Turner's Cause of Death Revealed
Tina Turner's cause of death has been revealed.
The late music icon's representative confirmed that Turner died from natural causes on Wednesday, May 24, at the age of 83 at her home in Zurich, Switzerland.
"Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock'n Roll' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland," her representative announced in a previous statement of the end of Turner's life. "With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model."
The "Proud Mary" singer leaves behind her husband, Erwin Bach, as well as her two sons, Ike Jr., 65 and Michael, 64 — whom she shares with her late ex-husband Ike Turner.
Turner had been honest about the health struggles she battled including intestinal cancer, kidney failure and also suffered a stroke. "It wasn’t my idea of life but the toxins in my body had started taking over. I couldn’t eat," the vocalist said in her 2018 memoir My Love Story. "I was surviving, but not living. I began to think about death. If my kidneys were going, and it was time for me to die, I could accept that, it was OK. When it’s time, it’s really time."
In the months leading up to her passing, insiders close to Turner said she knew that she was reaching the end of her journey on earth. “Tina knows the end is near. This film is truly her last encore," the insider noted of her documentary, Tina.
Just one month prior, Turner was asked what her secrets are to achieving a fulfilled life. "What does well-lived mean? My life has been full, but with lots of sad times that I now forgive and strive to forget," she noted. "Maybe that’s the answer: to keep moving forward, to let go, and aim to fill your life with love. That is where I am now and I am grateful."
Daily Mail obtained the statement from Turner's representative.