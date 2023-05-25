Late Music Icon Tina Turner's Cause of Death Revealed

Turner had been honest about the health struggles she battled including intestinal cancer, kidney failure and also suffered a stroke. "It wasn’t my idea of life but the toxins in my body had started taking over. I couldn’t eat," the vocalist said in her 2018 memoir My Love Story. "I was surviving, but not living. I began to think about death. If my kidneys were going, and it was time for me to die, I could accept that, it was OK. When it’s time, it’s really time."

In the months leading up to her passing, insiders close to Turner said she knew that she was reaching the end of her journey on earth. “Tina knows the end is near. This film is truly her last encore," the insider noted of her documentary, Tina.