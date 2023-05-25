Tina Turner Said She Felt 'Grateful,' Shared Her Secrets to a 'Well-Lived Life' Just 1 Month Before Death
Just one month before Tina Turner's passing on Wednesday, May 24, the legendary singer revealed her secrets to a well-lived life.
"What does well-lived mean? My life has been full, but with lots of sad times that I now forgive and strive to forget," she responded when asked by British Vogue. "Maybe that’s the answer: to keep moving forward, to let go, and aim to fill your life with love. That is where I am now and I am grateful."
Elsewhere in the interview, the music icon touched on her beauty routines, career memories and more, and she admitted that at her age, she was "happy to be retired."
"I earned it," the mom-of-four added.
Despite retirement, the "What's Love Got to Do With It?" crooner has been able to keep her tunes alive through Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.
"I made the musical for my fans – I felt that even after my retirement they needed me to be present for them, and the musical was a way to stay with them and give them hope," explained the Queen of Rock 'n Roll. "It was painful, sometimes, to revisit the past, but it gave me closure and answered some questions that still haunted me."
"Most of all, I loved being part of the creative process, ensuring the details of my life and decisions made were just right, from my dance steps to portraying my people truthfully on stage," Turner continued. "Above all, I love that it gives audiences joy, which was our intention – that makes me very proud."
As OK! reported, the superstar's family revealed earlier today that the vocalist "died peacefully" in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, after "a long illness."
"With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model," they added.
Turner battled a few health woes over the past years, undergoing a kidney transplant in 2017.
The team who ran her social media pages also made a touching post in her honor.
"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow," the statement read. "Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."