Latto Calls Nicki Minaj 'A Malicious Bully' During Heated Twitter Spat Over Grammy Nominations Shakeup

Nicki Minaj inadvertently made herself a new enemy. On Thursday, October 13, the star found out her track "Super Freaky Girl" will be nominated at the Grammys as a pop tune instead of a rap track — even though Minaj submitted the tune under the latter category.

Upon hearing the news, the artist took to Twitter to express her frustrations, noting that if her song was being moved just became it sampled the Rick James tune "Super Freak," then other music with pop sampling should be moved as well.