Latto Calls Nicki Minaj 'A Malicious Bully' During Heated Twitter Spat Over Grammy Nominations Shakeup
Nicki Minaj inadvertently made herself a new enemy. On Thursday, October 13, the star found out her track "Super Freaky Girl" will be nominated at the Grammys as a pop tune instead of a rap track — even though Minaj submitted the tune under the latter category.
Upon hearing the news, the artist took to Twitter to express her frustrations, noting that if her song was being moved just became it sampled the Rick James tune "Super Freak," then other music with pop sampling should be moved as well.
"I have no prob being moved out the RAP category as long as we are ALL being treated FAIRLY. If 'SFG' has [to be] moved out RAP then so does [Latto's] 'Big Energy!' ANY1 [sic] who says different is simply a Nicki hater or a troll," she declared. "I’d actually LUV 2 [see] a more street record win — male OR female!"
Latto, whose song "Big Energy" features Mariah Carey's classic track "Fantasy," wasn't happy about being dragged into the mess, prompting her to tweet, "All these awards/noms I can’t even celebrate."
In a since-deleted reply, Minaj shared a screenshot of direct messages between the two in which Latto reportedly seemed to agree with the "Starships" rapper's take, which Latto responded to by noting that she privately messaged her to keep the "internet" out of it.
She also noted that the mom-of-one, 40, was someone she "looked up to," but that opinion seems to have changed, accusing Minaj of subtweeting her. "I wanted to speak up cuz like I said I do agree," Latto added, "but the way u going about it seems malicious [especially] after how we left off."
"I’ve ignored countless subtweets since March ... You’re asking why I didn’t speak up in ur defense… it’s the same answer I gave u when u asked why I didn’t congratulate you," Latto, 23, continued. "Ur literally older than my mom tryna be a bully."
NICKI MINAJ'S DAD'S KILLER RECEIVES LIGHT JAIL SENTENCE
She then shared multiple instances when Minaj allegedly threw subtle shade her way. "With all this being said this wasn’t JUST about a Grammy category. U being funny bringing me up to defend ur case knowing our last convo didn’t end on good terms," she spat at Minaj. "U literally told me I’m not 'flourishing' and no one cares about my 'little song.'"
The "Big Energy" crooner made one of her last disses personal, tweeting, "Super freaky grandma is married AND related to f**king rapists. You ain’t gone bully me B***H! My idol turned rival now u hating." Latto was referring to the fact that Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, was once accused of rape, while her brother Jelani Maraj, was sentenced to jail for sexual assault of a minor.
Minaj ignored some of the claims and continued to reply to people who backed up her original claim that her track should have remained in the rap category.