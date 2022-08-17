Nicki Minaj Jumps To Britney Spears' Side In Public Feud With 'Clown' Ex Kevin Federline
Nicki Minaj to the rescue! The "Super Bass" rapper let Kevin Federline have it after he publicly questioned ex-wife Britney Spears' parenting abilities.
"Do you understand what kind of a clown you have to be to be a whole, grown f–king man, and as soon as you see somebody happy and getting married and moving on and being free and feeling good in their own skin, to do the very thing that you know is going to attempt to break them down?" the rapper seethed during an Amp livestream Tuesday, August 16, which was shared by Twitter account @breatheonmiley.
Minaj, 39, continued: "Only cowards use the media against a famous person who they once loved, they procreated with, they’re being taken care of by, they once were being taken care of by, using the person’s fame as this constant ‘gotcha’ moment."
Adding fuel to the fire, Minaj insisted she hopes "karma" comes around for Federline, whom Spears shares sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, before directly asking the 44-year-old, “You think it’s OK? You think that anybody’s going to feel sorry for you?”
On a brighter note, Minaj went on to praise Spears, 40, saying, "She loves her kids more than life itself." The artists toured together back in 2011, amid the Princess of Pop's conservatorship, and collaborated on a "Till the World Ends" remix.
As if Minaj's stance on the situation wasn't clear enough, she accused Federline, whom Spears was married to from 2004 until 2007, of weaponizing the ex couple's teenage boys by doing a televised interview about the "Gimme More" songstress, as well as posting videos of Spears scolding the boys without her seemingly knowing she was being recorded.
"You wanna take your little goofy ass to do some motherf**king interview? How dare you. How dare you encourage this woman’s children to be a part of your nonsense,” Minaj furthered. “When they look back, they’re gonna say, ‘Why, why, why did we do this?’ They’re kids. They don’t know how detrimental this is. But you know, c**ksucker.”
The BET Award winner continued her rant with a warning to K-Fed: “leave [Spears] the f**k alone.”
Federline and Spears have been feuding ever since the backup dancer's interview with UK’s ITV, during which the father-of-two said Preston and Jayden "have decided they are not seeing" their mom, hinting her continuous nude photos had something to do with the decision.
Spears called her ex-husband's interview "hurtful," with her new husband, Sam Asghari, also going after Federline for bashing his newlywed.
However, Federline fought back, sharing three controversial videos of Spears seemingly enraged with her boys back when they were 11 and 12 years old. Despite taking the clips down shortly later, Spears' attorney, Mathew Rosengart, went after him, noting he should “act with a measure of grace and decency” and stop “publicly discussing private matters.”