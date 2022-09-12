Nicki Minaj Goes On Wild Rant About Garcelle Beauvais After 'RHOBH' Star Interviewed Husband's Accuser
Nicki Minaj had some choice words about Garcelle Beauvais. On the Sunday, September 11, episode of the rapper's show Queen Radio, Minaj went after The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star since on an old episode of The Real, Beauvais had interviewed Jennifer Hough, the woman who accused Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, of sexual assault.
She brought the situation to light once again since Beauvais has been in the headlines lately to defend her son from internet trolls.
“It’s because they wanted ratings,” Minaj claimed of why the 2021 interview took place. “And the next thing that happens to them, they are canceled. And now this lady is on one of the Real Housewives talking about, ‘Leave my son alone! Don’t leave comments under my son’s page!'”
“B***h if you can’t stand to feel the motherf*****g heat then get the f**k out the kitchen b***h!” the "Super Bass" artist said before taking a hit at Beauvais' former marriage to Mike Nilon, whom she was married to from 2001 until 2011. “Did you care about my mother******g son b***h? Did you care about my mother******g son h*e? I see why that white man left you b***h! Disgusting!”
As OK! previously reported, in September 2021, Hough joined the ladies of The Real to chat about the 1994 assault case and the alleged intimidation tactics used by Petty and his superstar wife to keep her quiet.
"I feel like the actions that were taken in regards to this whole situation put me in a different type of fear at my age, and it was wrong. I don’t want to be afraid anymore. The only way not to be afraid is to speak up,” she said during the sit down.
Hough recalled details of the alleged incident while on the program, sharing, “It was September 16 of ’94. It was a Friday morning. I was on my way to school — high school. I seen him at a bus stop. I didn’t think anything of it, other than, 'There goes Kenny across the street.' And before you know it, he was grabbing ahold of my jacket.”
“After he got off the top of me, he stood in the mirror and beat his chest," she claimed. "He said, ‘I’m the man, I’m the man.’ I’m asking him, ‘Please let me go, I won’t tell nobody.’ He just was into the mirror, into himself, and he went to light a cigarette."