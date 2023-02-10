Entrepreneur Extraordinaire Laura Baldini Dishes On Designing Bags For Football Wives Like Gisele Bündchen, Brittany Mahomes & More!

"Before I knew it, all of the contents of my purse were in a Ziploc bag and it was horrible," she says. "I spent the rest of the night talking to my friend about how we should make a company that's called like 'concert clutches' or something. The idea just kept going."

"I wanted to create a luxury line of stadium approved bags that I wouldn't be mortified wearing into a stadium," Baldini notes. "It turns out every college stadium and every NFL stadium in the country has the same rules. They have to be clear, they have to be a certain size and what goes in it can be a certain size. The more research I did, the more I just saw how all the bags out there looked like what a duvet cover comes in and it ends up breaking."