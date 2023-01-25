Tom Brady Told His Kids He Wants Them To 'Fail' So They Learn To Be 'Resilient': 'Life Isn't Going To Be A Smooth Ride'

"I don't want it to go right for my kids all the time," the quarterback confessed. "I told them that this morning. I said, 'I want you guys to fail because I want to see what you're made of if you fail and when you fail.' Life isn't going to be just a smooth ride. So we've got to develop resiliency."

While the star, 45, acknowledged his tots — he and ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan share son Jack, 15, and he's also a dad to his and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen's daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13 — may be afraid of losing, he's told them, "I don’t care whether you win or lose. Just do your best and you’ll be proud. We’re all cool with that if you did your best."