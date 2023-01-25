Tom Brady Told His Kids He Wants Them To 'Fail' So They Learn To Be 'Resilient': 'Life Isn't Going To Be A Smooth Ride'
Tom Brady has learned a thing or two about life — and he wants to hand down those lessons to his three children.
On the Monday, January 23, episode of his "Let's Go!" podcast, the athlete discussed how the tougher moments in life shaped him in the man he is today, which is why he believes it's necessary for everyone to experience ups and downs.
"I don't want it to go right for my kids all the time," the quarterback confessed. "I told them that this morning. I said, 'I want you guys to fail because I want to see what you're made of if you fail and when you fail.' Life isn't going to be just a smooth ride. So we've got to develop resiliency."
While the star, 45, acknowledged his tots — he and ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan share son Jack, 15, and he's also a dad to his and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen's daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13 — may be afraid of losing, he's told them, "I don’t care whether you win or lose. Just do your best and you’ll be proud. We’re all cool with that if you did your best."
Now that Brady's 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came to an end, he's hyper-focused on family life.
"This week has been a lot of decompressing into, alright, what's after a season look like and really just making sure I'm there with my kids and making sure I'm catching up on the things, returning a couple calls and emails, things I probably hadn't done for four or five months," he explained. "So, you know, it's just a different type of mode of life."
As OK! reported, the NFL star was recently seen touring a private school in Miami, and though he and Bündchen are committed to amicably coparenting, the Brazilian beauty, 42, went to check out the property separately.
An insider previously said that despite any awkwardness between the exes, "Neither of them would prevent their kids from seeing the other parent."
"That's not who either of them are. They're not vindictive like that," added the source. "These kids won't be used as pawns. They're going to be loved and cherished by both parents."