Gisele Bündchen Reacts To Ex Tom Brady's Retirement News: 'Wishing You Only Wonderful Things'

The former flames decided they were going their separate ways in October 2022.

"With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce," Bündchen wrote in her post.

"My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue coparenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve," she continued. "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish for the best for Tom always."