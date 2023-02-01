Gisele Bündchen Reacts To Ex Tom Brady's Retirement News: 'Wishing You Only Wonderful Things'
Amicable exes! Despite going their separate ways, Gisele Bündchen had nothing but kind words to say about Tom Brady after he announced he's retiring from the NFL on Wednesday, February 1.
"Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life," the model, 42, wrote in the comments section, along with a prayer hands emoji.
As OK! previously reported, the athlete, 45, took to Instagram to reveal he's hanging up his jersey.
“Good morning, guys, I’ll get to the point right away: I’m retiring for good,” he began.
“I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. So I won’t be long-winded," Brady continued. "I think you only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year. So, really, thank you guys, so much, to every single one of you, for supporting me. My family, my friends, teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever, there’s too many. Thank you, guys, for letting me live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all."
After the news made headlines, Brady — who shares son John, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan and son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, with the supermodel — posted a slew of photos of him with his team, his two exes and his children via his Instagram Story.
The former flames decided they were going their separate ways in October 2022.
"With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce," Bündchen wrote in her post.
"My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue coparenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve," she continued. "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish for the best for Tom always."
One of the reasons the Hollywood stars didn't work out was because Brady put his career first over his lady. “Gisele and Tom’s friends are upset at Tom for going back on his word and coming out of retirement,” a source said. “They hate the way Tom is refusing to bend for Gisele.”