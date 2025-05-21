Jake Tapper 'Apologized' to Lara Trump After 'She Was Right' About Joe Biden's Cognitive Abilities
Jake Tapper revealed he reached out to Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump to apologize for their heated exchange regarding President Joe Biden’s cognitive abilities.
The revelation came during the CNN anchor's recent grilling by Megyn Kelly on her podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show," as she pressed him on his dismissive response to Lara when she suggested the former president was showing signs of cognitive decline during a segment on The Lead With Jake Tapper nearly five years ago.
At that time, Jake confronted Lara over her biting remarks about the then-president, where she nervously noted, “Every time he comes on stage and they turn to him, I’m like, ‘Joe, can you get it out. Let’s get the words out.’” The host challenged her, asking, “How do you think it makes little kids with stutters feel when they see you make a comment like that?” Lara shot back, “First and foremost, I had no idea that Joe Biden ever suffered from a stutter. I think what we see on stage with Joe Biden, Jake, is very clearly a cognitive decline. That’s what I’m referring to.” In what became an explosive exchange, Jake retorted, “This is so amazing. I think you were mocking his stutter.”
He then cut the interview short, stating, “And I think you have absolutely no standing to diagnose somebody’s cognitive decline.”
Fast forward to mid-May, the news host, promoting his new book alongside Axios reporter Alex Thompson, is now reflecting on that moment.
Megyn asked: “Do you want to apologize to Lara Trump now?” “I’ve already apologized to her,” Jake admitted. “I called her months ago.” While he kept the specifics of their “private” conversation under wraps, he maintained that “she would never mock anybody’s stutter.”
Megyn wasn’t letting him off the hook that easily.
She told the anchor: "I feel angry because she was right, and not only did you not allow her to make her comments, but you seemed to try to humiliate her."
"You had a hostility toward the position, but she was totally right and then you lectured her on you said she was in no position to diagnose cognitive decline, which you guys do at length, including on page 4 of your book," she snapped. "You describe at length his cognitive decline, which is all she tried to do with you."
As OK! previously reported, in Jake's new book, Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again, top Harris advisor David Plouffe blamed Joe for Kamala Harris' "f----- nightmare" campaign.
"He totally f----- us," he declared, adding, "We got so s----- by Biden, as a party."
An unnamed aide also told the authors, "We attempted to shield [Biden] from his own staff so many people didn't realize the extent of the decline beginning in 2023."
While the source said they "love Biden," they noted it was "a disservice to the country and to the party for his family and advisers to allow him to run again."