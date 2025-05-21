Jake Tapper 'Apologized' to Lara Trump After 'She Was Right' About Joe Biden's Cognitive Abilities

At that time, Jake confronted Lara over her biting remarks about the then-president, where she nervously noted, “Every time he comes on stage and they turn to him, I’m like, ‘Joe, can you get it out. Let’s get the words out.’” The host challenged her, asking, “How do you think it makes little kids with stutters feel when they see you make a comment like that?” Lara shot back, “First and foremost, I had no idea that Joe Biden ever suffered from a stutter. I think what we see on stage with Joe Biden, Jake, is very clearly a cognitive decline. That’s what I’m referring to.” In what became an explosive exchange, Jake retorted, “This is so amazing. I think you were mocking his stutter.”

He then cut the interview short, stating, “And I think you have absolutely no standing to diagnose somebody’s cognitive decline.”