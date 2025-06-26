or
Laura Loomer Fires Back at Tucker Carlson Over 'Creepiest Human' Remark

Composite Photos of Laura Loomer and Tucker Carlson
Source: Mega

Laura Loomer shared past text messages from Tucker Carlson after he called her the ‘world’s creepiest human’ on his podcast.

By:

June 26 2025, Published 8:30 a.m. ET

Laura Loomer fiercely responded to Tucker Carlson after he labeled her the "world's creepiest human," sharing an old text message he sent her while poking fun at his bizarre claims of being "physically mauled" in bed by a demon.

During the latest episode of his "After Party" podcast, Carlson directed barbs at both Loomer and his former Fox colleague Mark Levin. He criticized Levin for donning the "Trump skinsuit," suggesting it served his political agenda.

Unlike Levin and Loomer, both of whom openly backed President Donald Trump's controversial bombing of Iran, Carlson took a firm stand against such military interventions.

Photo of Laura Loomer
Source: @reallauraloomer/Instagram

Tucker Carlson called Laura Loomer the 'world's creepiest human.'

"Laura Loomer, the world's creepiest human, I don't even know where she came from or who she is exactly, but she's running around saying, 'I'm Donald Trump's defender.' It's bizarre," Carlson stated.

In a swift rebuttal, Loomer accused Carlson of feigning ignorance about her identity. She posted a screenshot on X, claiming it featured a text from Carlson thanking her for her support following his exit from Fox News in 2023.

Photo of Tucker Carlson
Source: Mega

Tucker Carlson strongly criticized Donald Trump as of late.

"His cell is in my phone," Loomer wrote. "He also said I'm the 'world's creepiest human.' This coming from a grown man who claims he was attacked in his bed by a demon [and] left with bloody claw 'scars.'"

Loomer didn't hold back, saying, "We have never seen the 'scars.'"

Photo of Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump
Source: Mega

Tensions between MAGA allies have escalated over the past week.

Loomer has consistently presented herself as a staunch supporter of the president, often referring to herself as a "Trump Loyalist." She has publicly stated she would "take a bullet" for him and dedicated her time to his 2024 presidential candidacy. At one point, she even threatened to send over screenshots of "disloyal" conservatives who criticized Trump's current military decisions in the Iran-Israel conflict.

Photo of Laura Loomer
Source: @reallauraloomer/Instagram

Laura Loomer used Tucker Carlson's anecdote about 'demons' against him.

In a past YouTube video, Carlson claimed the supposed demon attack left him with visible wounds, asserting he was asleep in bed with his wife and four dogs at the time of the incident.

Recently, Carlson has stirred controversy by vocalizing his discontent with Trump's decision to involve the U.S. in Israel's conflict with Iran. His viewpoint put him at odds with Trump and other MAGA figures.

In a striking moment, Carlson even clashed with Texas Senator Ted Cruz, ridiculing the politician for his apparent ignorance about the country he supported invading during a viral interview.

