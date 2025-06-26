Laura Loomer Fires Back at Tucker Carlson Over 'Creepiest Human' Remark

Laura Loomer fiercely responded to Tucker Carlson after he labeled her the "world's creepiest human," sharing an old text message he sent her while poking fun at his bizarre claims of being "physically mauled" in bed by a demon.

During the latest episode of his "After Party" podcast, Carlson directed barbs at both Loomer and his former Fox colleague Mark Levin. He criticized Levin for donning the "Trump skinsuit," suggesting it served his political agenda.

Unlike Levin and Loomer, both of whom openly backed President Donald Trump's controversial bombing of Iran, Carlson took a firm stand against such military interventions.