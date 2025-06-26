Laura Loomer Fires Back at Tucker Carlson Over 'Creepiest Human' Remark
Laura Loomer fiercely responded to Tucker Carlson after he labeled her the "world's creepiest human," sharing an old text message he sent her while poking fun at his bizarre claims of being "physically mauled" in bed by a demon.
During the latest episode of his "After Party" podcast, Carlson directed barbs at both Loomer and his former Fox colleague Mark Levin. He criticized Levin for donning the "Trump skinsuit," suggesting it served his political agenda.
Unlike Levin and Loomer, both of whom openly backed President Donald Trump's controversial bombing of Iran, Carlson took a firm stand against such military interventions.
"Laura Loomer, the world's creepiest human, I don't even know where she came from or who she is exactly, but she's running around saying, 'I'm Donald Trump's defender.' It's bizarre," Carlson stated.
In a swift rebuttal, Loomer accused Carlson of feigning ignorance about her identity. She posted a screenshot on X, claiming it featured a text from Carlson thanking her for her support following his exit from Fox News in 2023.
"His cell is in my phone," Loomer wrote. "He also said I'm the 'world's creepiest human.' This coming from a grown man who claims he was attacked in his bed by a demon [and] left with bloody claw 'scars.'"
Loomer didn't hold back, saying, "We have never seen the 'scars.'"
- 'Angry, Angry White Man': The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Claims Leaked Texts Prove 'Rage-Filled' Tucker Carlson Is 'Deeply Grappling With Racism'
- Tucker Carlson Discusses NSFW Topics & 'Postmenopausal Fans' in Leaked Videos Recorded Prior to Being Cut From Fox News
- Tucker Carlson Admits to 'Rooting' For Trump Supporters to 'Kill' a Young Man in Shocking Leaked Text
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Loomer has consistently presented herself as a staunch supporter of the president, often referring to herself as a "Trump Loyalist." She has publicly stated she would "take a bullet" for him and dedicated her time to his 2024 presidential candidacy. At one point, she even threatened to send over screenshots of "disloyal" conservatives who criticized Trump's current military decisions in the Iran-Israel conflict.
In a past YouTube video, Carlson claimed the supposed demon attack left him with visible wounds, asserting he was asleep in bed with his wife and four dogs at the time of the incident.
Recently, Carlson has stirred controversy by vocalizing his discontent with Trump's decision to involve the U.S. in Israel's conflict with Iran. His viewpoint put him at odds with Trump and other MAGA figures.
In a striking moment, Carlson even clashed with Texas Senator Ted Cruz, ridiculing the politician for his apparent ignorance about the country he supported invading during a viral interview.