Tucker Carlson Claims He Still Has Scars After He Was 'Physically Mauled' by a Demon in His Bed
Tucker Carlson claimed he had a harrowing encounter with a supernatural being in a YouTube series titled Christianities.
During the interview that was uploaded on Thursday, October 31, the ousted Fox News host said he had a "direct experience" with a demon in his bed one night that left him scarred.
"I got attacked while I was asleep with my wife and four dogs and mauled, physically mauled," he said. "...by a demon or by something unseen that left claw marks on my sides ... They’re still there."
Carlson admitted that he wasn't scared at the time, as he initially thought it was all a strange dream until he alleged he saw the blood on his sheets.
"I woke up, and I couldn’t breathe, and I thought I was going to suffocate," the conservative political commentator continued. "And I walked around outside and then I walked in and my wife and dogs had not woken up. And they’re very light sleepers. And then I had these terrible pains on my rib cage and on my shoulder, and I was just in my boxer shorts and I went and flipped on the light in the bathroom, and I had four claw marks on either side underneath my arms and on my left shoulder. And they’re bleeding."
He noted that he sleeps on his side and he doesn't have "long nails," so he's certain he wasn't clawing himself in his sleep.
"They didn’t fit my hands anyway," he added of the marks. "“It didn’t make any sense and it doesn’t now ... But yeah, that happened ... No one has to believe me, I don’t care, but that happened to me."
Carlson also said he immediately felt it was a a "spiritual" attack, so he called up a friend who was an Evangelical Christian.
"She said, ‘Oh, yeah. No, no, that happens. Yeah. People are attacked in their bed by demons,’" Carlson recalled his pal telling him.
Despite insisting he wasn't a very religious person and that he has "very low levels of trust for Christian pastors," he said the bizarre experience caused him to be "seized with this very intense desire to read the Bible."
"So I spent a year and a half reading, and then I started rereading it, and it was a, just a transformative experience for me," he shared. "But I’m not, you know, holding myself out as someone from whom you could get theological advice, because I don’t know, I don’t understand any of it. But yeah, that happened."