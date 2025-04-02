'Embarrassing': Lauren Boebert Ridiculed for Confusing Filmmaker Oliver Stone With Roger Stone in Congressional Hearing
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R-CO) appeared to confuse filmmaker Oliver Stone with conservative political strategist Roger Stone during a congressional hearing about the assassination of former president John F. Kennedy Jr.
Several critics took to social media to mock the Republican for the embarrassing mix-up.
Speaking during the hearing on Tuesday, March 1, Lauren asked, "Mr. Stone, you wrote a book accusing Lyndon B. Johnson of being involved in the killing of President Kennedy. Do these most recent releases confirm or negate your initial charge... being involved in the assassination of President Kennedy?"
"No, I didn't," Oliver responded. "If you look closely at the film, there's no — it accuses President Johnson of part, being part of, complicit in a cover-up of the case, but not in the assassination itself, which I don't know."
Journalist Jefferson Morley stepped in and told Lauren, "I think you're confusing Mr. Oliver Stone with Mr. Roger Stone. It's Roger Stone who implicated LBJ in the assassination of the president. It's not my friend Oliver Stone."
Lauren replied, "I may have misinterpreted that, and I apologize for that... But there seems to be some alluding to, like you said, incompetence or some sort of involvement there on the back end."
She later added: "Sorry, I'm going to move on."
Several users flooded X, formerly known as Twitter, with posts poking fun at the controversial congresswoman over her confusion between the JFK filmmaker and one of Donald Trump's former stratigist.
One X user shared a clip of Lauren's interaction during the congressional hearing and wrote: "Lauren Boebert, embarrassing Colorado one statement at a time."
Another critic commented: "Boebert’s mistake, while seemingly minor, is emblematic of a recurring pattern of lapses that can undermine public trust in governmental proceedings."
A third X user brought up a recent incident where the Colorado rep was kicked out of a live performance of the Beetlejuice musical for public indecency, joking: "She also confused the Buell Theater in Denver with the back seat of a Pontiac, but whatever."
Oliver testified before the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets for a hearing on the Kennedy files, while the American director made the 1991 film JFK, which looked at questions surrounding John's assassination.
President Trump's administration released the remaining files related to John's assassination on March 18.
The Department of Justice released and posted the files to the National Archives and Record Administration's website. The files consist of investigative reports, memos, communications and other documents related to the government's investigation into the president's death.
"I'm going to release them immediately," Donald said of the files in January after signing an executive order directing the government to release the remainder of the documents. "We're going to see the information. We are looking at it right now."