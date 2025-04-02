'Embarrassing': Lauren Boebert Ridiculed for Confusing Filmmaker Oliver Stone With Roger Stone in Congressional Hearing

Speaking during the hearing on Tuesday, March 1, Lauren asked, "Mr. Stone, you wrote a book accusing Lyndon B. Johnson of being involved in the killing of President Kennedy. Do these most recent releases confirm or negate your initial charge... being involved in the assassination of President Kennedy?"

"No, I didn't," Oliver responded. "If you look closely at the film, there's no — it accuses President Johnson of part, being part of, complicit in a cover-up of the case, but not in the assassination itself, which I don't know."

Journalist Jefferson Morley stepped in and told Lauren, "I think you're confusing Mr. Oliver Stone with Mr. Roger Stone. It's Roger Stone who implicated LBJ in the assassination of the president. It's not my friend Oliver Stone."

Lauren replied, "I may have misinterpreted that, and I apologize for that... But there seems to be some alluding to, like you said, incompetence or some sort of involvement there on the back end."

She later added: "Sorry, I'm going to move on."