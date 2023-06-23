Kimberly Guilfoyle and Roger Stone Trolled for Looking Like 'Cartoon Villains From the '70s': Watch
Kimberly Guilfoyle and Roger Stone got laughed at when they chatted on the former's podcast.
"Roger Stone tells Guilfoyle 'the bad news' that Adam Schiff will use the censure by the House GOP to raise millions of dollars and win election to the Senate," one Twitter user captioned the video.
Of course, people couldn't help but comment on how ridiculous Guilfoyle and Stone's looked.
One person wrote, "They look like villains in a TV Batman show," while another said, "Kimberly can’t frown any more, she’s already frowning What does smile look like? Wait, gotta leave, too scary."
A third simply stated, "She looks awful, as usual," while a fourth added: "They both look like cartoon villains from the '70s."
A fifth user quipped, "They're trying so hard to make the orange face a thing."
Earlier this year, Guilfoyle, 54, who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr. posted some photos of herself at an event with her man, but people quickly noticed how different her face looked.
"Amazing time last week at yet another incredible event by @curetivityfoundation raising money for pediatric cancer! 🤍 #curetivity #stjudes To get involved or donate, please visit www.curetivity.com," the TV personality captioned the photos on February 8.
One person wrote, "@kimberlyguilfoyle you’re my favorite victim of shoddy plastic surgery! Number one in my book!"
However, others loved seeing the star so happy. "😍😍😍😍😍," one person commented, while another said, "❤️❤️👏👏😢."
In the meantime, Guilfoyle has been defending Donald Trump throughout his legal woes.
"Happy Birthday to our fearless America First warrior [sic], who always stands up for you, President Donald J. Trump! ♥️🇺🇸," she captioned the photos on Donald's 77th birthday.
That same week, Guilfoyle took to Twitter to defend the former president after he was arrested and arraigned in Florida for keeping classified documents post-presidency.
"It’s now as obvious as ever: There’s one rule for Democrats and one rule for the rest of us," she stated. "But whatever dirty tricks they try to pull next, one thing is for sure… Donald Trump will never yield, he’ll never back down, and he’ll always put America First."