Lauren Boebert Falls Off Chair While Trying to Get a Better View of Donald Trump

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) fell while trying to climb off a seat following President Donald Trump’s record-breaking long State of the Union address. Boebert had been standing on a chair to get a better view of the POTUS’ departure from the House chamber. As she attempted to step down, she lost her balance. While falling, Boebert, 39, grabbed onto the back of fellow Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.) for stability, inadvertently pulling the 65-year-old congresswoman down with her.

Rep. Lauren Boebert Tumbled for President Donald Trump

Source: MEGA Rep. Lauren Boebert joined fellow Republicans in gushing over the SOTU.

Photos and videos of the moment quickly made their rounds on . The two were seen laughing and hugging shortly after the tumble, which occurred following Trump’s 108-minute speech — the longest State of the Union address in history. Neither Boebert nor Tenney have issued formal press releases specifically addressing the fall. Instead, their offices and official communications focused on the content the actual address, which critics widely panned for its disconnect with the bleak reality faced by Americans struggling under his economy. Boebert’s tumble comes amid reports of a "split" between her and the president over his handling of the Epstein files and his subsequent veto of a Colorado water project. However, there appeared to be no love lost between the two, as the MAGA congresswoman later gushed about the address.

Lauren Boebert Gushed Over Donald Trump's SOTU on Social Media

Source: MEGA Rep. Lauren Boebert took fellow Republican Claudia Tenney down with her.

Her social media posts following the SOTU gushed over the speech, calling it "fantastic" and stating, "The Golden Age of America is upon us!" The pair weren’t the only Republicans who suffered some embarrassment after the president’s address, reported The Daily Beast. Wisconsin Rep. Derrick Van Orden was desperately trying to get a handshake from the 79-year-old president, who didn’t notice him.

Source: MEGA Multiple Republicans had embarrassing mishaps at Donald Trump's SOTU.

According to the news outlet, Van Orden, a vocal Trump supporter, tried to get the president’s attention by tapping his side with his phone while Trump looked the other way. He then reached for Trump’s arm, but the attempt was unsuccessful. After trailing the president for a few steps, the congressman eventually turned around and walked off.

Source: MEGA Many Republicans appeared to fail to get Donald Trump's attention.