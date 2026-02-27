or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Lauren Boebert
OK LogoNEWS

Lauren Boebert Falls Off Chair While Trying to Get a Better View of Donald Trump

Photo of Rep. Lauren Boebert
Source: MEGA

Rep. Lauren Boebert fell for President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.

Feb. 26 2026, Published 8:09 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) fell while trying to climb off a seat following President Donald Trump’s record-breaking long State of the Union address.

Boebert had been standing on a chair to get a better view of the POTUS’ departure from the House chamber. As she attempted to step down, she lost her balance.

While falling, Boebert, 39, grabbed onto the back of fellow Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.) for stability, inadvertently pulling the 65-year-old congresswoman down with her.

Article continues below advertisement

Rep. Lauren Boebert Tumbled for President Donald Trump

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Rep. Lauren Boebert joined fellow Republicans in gushing over the SOTU.
Source: MEGA

Rep. Lauren Boebert joined fellow Republicans in gushing over the SOTU.

Photos and videos of the moment quickly made their rounds on .

The two were seen laughing and hugging shortly after the tumble, which occurred following Trump’s 108-minute speech — the longest State of the Union address in history.

Neither Boebert nor Tenney have issued formal press releases specifically addressing the fall. Instead, their offices and official communications focused on the content the actual address, which critics widely panned for its disconnect with the bleak reality faced by Americans struggling under his economy.

Boebert’s tumble comes amid reports of a "split" between her and the president over his handling of the Epstein files and his subsequent veto of a Colorado water project. However, there appeared to be no love lost between the two, as the MAGA congresswoman later gushed about the address.

Article continues below advertisement

Lauren Boebert Gushed Over Donald Trump's SOTU on Social Media

Image of Rep. Lauren Boebert took fellow Republican Claudia Tenney down with her.
Source: MEGA

Rep. Lauren Boebert took fellow Republican Claudia Tenney down with her.

Her social media posts following the SOTU gushed over the speech, calling it "fantastic" and stating, "The Golden Age of America is upon us!"

The pair weren’t the only Republicans who suffered some embarrassment after the president’s address, reported The Daily Beast.

Wisconsin Rep. Derrick Van Orden was desperately trying to get a handshake from the 79-year-old president, who didn’t notice him.

MORE ON:
Lauren Boebert

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of While Reps. Boebert and Tenney chuckled, other Republicans also had embarrassing SOTU moments.
Source: MEGA

Multiple Republicans had embarrassing mishaps at Donald Trump's SOTU.

According to the news outlet, Van Orden, a vocal Trump supporter, tried to get the president’s attention by tapping his side with his phone while Trump looked the other way.

He then reached for Trump’s arm, but the attempt was unsuccessful. After trailing the president for a few steps, the congressman eventually turned around and walked off.

Image of Many Republicans appeared to fail to get Donald Trump's attention.
Source: MEGA

Many Republicans appeared to fail to get Donald Trump's attention.

Virginia Rep. John McGuire was another who tried and failed to get the president’s attention.

Despite their failed efforts, McGuire called the speech “incredible.”

“Holy Bean Bags,” Van Orden wrote on X. Trump “just delivered a SOTU for the ages. I am so proud to be an American.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.