'It Was Sickening to Watch': 'The View' Hosts Tear Apart Donald Trump's 'Despicable and Disgusting' State of the Union Address
Feb. 25 2026, Published 5:09 p.m. ET
The co-hosts of The View shared their thoughts on Donald Trump's lengthy State of the Union address the morning after his speech.
On the Wednesday, February 25, episode, Whoopi Goldberg admitted she wound up tuning into the televised event even though she planned not to.
Joy Behar Felt 'Nauseous' Watching State of the Union Address
The comedian noted the address "was the longest State of the Union speech in American history" at 108 minutes, calling it an "extended evening" that went down like a "reality TV show."
Joy Behar revealed she "watched the whole thing, and I was physically ill from it. It made me more nauseous than usual."
"Watching him, the way he was demonizing immigrants made me sick. It made me sick. I was saying to my husband, ‘What makes this country great?’ What made it great and different from other countries, let’s say in Europe and other places, is that we welcomed immigrants in this country," she continued.
"My family, because there was no work in Italy when they were there in Southern Italy, and they came here, and that’s why I’m sitting here today," Behar revealed. "And it just made me feel really sad."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Behar also mocked Vice President J.D. Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson, who sat behind Trump and cheered him on.
"I don’t want to make a speech, but I was furious and scared, as the Bert and Ernie kept jumping up and down behind him also," she quipped, referring to Sesame Street characters. "Every time he lied, ‘The economy is great,’ these idiots would be [going], ‘Yay! Everything’s great, immigrants are the problem. Yay!’ It was sickening to watch."
Sunny Hostin Drags Donald Trump's 'Disgraceful' Remarks
Sunny Hostin began by noting she "almost fell asleep because it was so boring."
Her biggest issue was Trump's "demonization of the entire Somali population," which she called, "disgraceful. Language matters." Trump referred to the community as "pirates" due to fraud claims in Minnesota.
The former lawyer also felt it was "despicable and disgusting" of Trump to not mention Nicole Renee Good and Alex Pretti, the two Americans who were killed by ICE in Minnesota earlier this year.
"The saying that people are 'illegal. Illegal aliens.' That really matters. We haven't used that term for so long and now it's back en vogue," she noted. "You are not illegal as a human being just because you are undocumented. So that for me, that felt dehumanizing."