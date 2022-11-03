Lauren Graham Reveals She Didn't 'Ask Any' Of The Right Questions Before Getting Serious With Ex Peter Krause
Lauren Graham is opening up about her split from former Parenthood costar Peter Krause. Following years of friendship, the exes sparked a romance in 2010 and were together for 11 years before calling it quits.
Now looking back on what went wrong, the Gilmore Girls actress revealed that she believes that despite their longstanding platonic relationship, they didn't ask each other enough questions about their romantic relationship goals in the early days of dating.
"I think part of all the positives of having known each other for a really long time were there," she shared in an interview published on Wednesday, November 2. "And one of the negatives of that is we almost came into a relationship as people in their 40s without asking any of the questions people in their 40s should be asking."
'DWTS' PRO CHERYL BURKE REFLECTS ON THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN 'BEING LONELY & ALONE' FOLLOWING MATTHEW LAWRENCE SPLIT
"We had such a good time together that I didn't maybe ask some fundamental questions about 'What are your values and what do you envision?' and those more grown-up things," she continued. "And then they just caught up with us."
The Bad Santa actress and the The Truman Show actor first met in 1995, but sparks flew in 2010 after the duo was cast in NBC's Parenthood — with Krause and Graham playing siblings!
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN PUT 'ASIDE HER ANGER AND PAIN' SO KIDS COULD SPEND HALLOWEEN WITH TRISTAN THOMPSON AT FAMILY'S SPOOKY BASH: SOURCE
"Nobody knew about it for a while because we like to be at home, cooking and not going out," Graham shared with Redbook of their lowkey romance in late 2010. "I’ve also been really protective of it because it’s important that you can buy us as brother and sister on the show."
Although the former couple proved they were in it for the long haul — remaining linked for more than a decade — like with many relationships at the time, their's was strained by the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic when Krause spent five months quarantining with his 21-year-old son, Roman.
"I think the reentry was more difficult. It was more like they were the married couple, and I was the person who … they were like, ‘We don’t do it that way anymore,'" she told Ellen DeGeneres in 2021. "They were like, ‘No, no, no, this is how things happen.’"
The couple made the decision to go their separate ways later that year.