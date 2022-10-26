'DWTS' Pro Cheryl Burke Reflects On The Difference Between 'Being Lonely & Alone' Following Matthew Lawrence Split
Cheryl Burke took a moment to reflect on her split and how it's gradually changed her views on spending time alone on the Tuesday, October 25, episode of her podcast, "Burke in the Game."
The Dancing with the Stars pro called it quits with Matthew Lawrence this past January and finalized their messy divorce on Monday, September 19.
"I've always said there's a difference between being lonely and alone. I'm not lonely. I love being alone," Burke revealed to fellow dancer Louis van Amstel. "Like that is something new."
Burke noted that now that she's had time to get used to being on her own, she looks forward to the simple joys in life, such as coming home at the end of the day and "chasing her" dog "like a crazy person" around the house.
"But I also never felt that way before," she admitted. "It was always lonely."
"So I would fill the void with being physical with someone else, with dating, with drinking, with partying," the 38-year-old continued, adding that she was so "exhausted" from the process of constantly having to be in "fight, flight or freeze" mode.
As OK! previously reported, Burke has been struggling with the fallout of their breakup since their shocking split earlier this year, with the dancer hinting their marriage ended due to infidelity.
"When he said he would never talk to her again yet I found text messages, viagra, and a necklace hidden in a pair of his shoes," she wrote in a video set to Adele's "When We Were Young" that she posted back in August.
"The last time is absolutely right!" she captioned the clip. "Goodbye forever…#exessuck #goodbyeforever #hopeitwasworthit."
Burke and Lawrence met in 2006 and tied the knot in 2019. They were married for nearly three years before making the decision to go their separate ways.