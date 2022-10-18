Cheryl Burke Declares She's 'Proud Of The Woman She's Become' Following Messy Divorce From Matthew Lawrence

Though Burke and Lawrence didn't work out, the former is happy with her job, among other things.

"However, today I can say that I’m no longer pushing those fears away or running away from them. Instead I’m choosing to invite them in and take action so that I can stop facing the world with fear, and start embracing what makes me uniquely ME. By choosing vulnerability and self love I have also realized along the way that some people may not want to hear it or be a part of it however, it’s who I am and more importantly by sharing my journey it takes any shame I’ve had away and in result, it’s what brings me a sense of peace and ease which is ultimately what I’m striving for in my life right now," she shared.

She concluded, "I will always be a work in progress and this is a layered and long journey however, it’s one I am choosing to share with all of you along the way in case one person who may feel alone in their life can know that they’re NOT ALONE. I’m grateful for this work. I’m grateful I’ve been pushed to staying curious about this work. And I’m grateful for striving to be better instead of bitter. I’m proud of the woman I am today and of the woman I want to become. If there’s one takeaway, let it be this … The more ‘uncomfortable conversations,’ the more we will all feel like we are never alone on this journey called life. Sending you all love and light, especially lil CB."