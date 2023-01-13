Lauren Sánchez Gushes Over 'Kind' Boyfriend Jeff Bezos In Birthday Tribute: 'The Man Of My Dreams'
Lauren Sánchez gave beau Jeff Bezos a special shoutout as he turned 59 on Thursday, January 12.
"Happy birthday to the man of my dreams, who lights up my world with his laughter and kind heart," the former Extra correspondent, 53, penned in an Instagram post, which featured photos of them over the years. "You have shown me that no great love is not bravely fought for. Thank you for always being by my side and for being the most loving and supportive partner."
"I am so grateful for the memories we have made and the adventures yet to come. Here's to many more birthdays filled with love and laughter," Sanchez added. "Te amo con todo mi corazon."
The Amazon CEO replied, "I love you baby," via the comments section, where some of the couple's pals also left messages.
"Happy Birthday Jeff !!! Sending lots of love 🥳🎂❤️🙏🥂," said Kris Jenner, while singer Jewel wrote, "Awww! Happy birthday @jeffbezos ! You two inspire me!"
As OK! reported, 2022 was a big year for the lovebirds, who first went public with their relationship in January 2019. Most notably, in November 2022, the journalist told CNN she would be going into space alongside a "great group of females," and though Bezos has gone there before, he won't be joining her aboard the ship.
It was in that same chat that the father-of-one announced he would giving away much of his fortune, which at the time, clocked in at over $100 billion.
"The hard part is figuring out how to do it in a levered way. It's not easy. Building Amazon was not easy," he noted. "It took a lot of hard work, a bunch of very smart teammates, hard-working teammates, and I'm finding — and I think Lauren is finding the same thing — that charity, philanthropy, is very similar."
While the entrepreneur stepped down as Amazon's CEO in 2021 to focus on other ventures, some believe the business' decline may prompt him to make a return.
"Jeff Bezos is an extremely rich man who got a lot less rich last year because the company he spent [his life building] is struggling, big time," analyst Michael Batnick told CNBC earlier this month. "I’m not going to pound the table on this – but I do think it’s possible that he returns to the helm to steady the ship."