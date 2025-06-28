Lauren Sánchez Ditches Her New $10 Million 35-Carat Diamond Ring in First Photos Since Marrying Jeff Bezos in Italy

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos stepped out for a leisurely afternoon in Venice, Italy, after tying the knot the day before on Friday, June 27.

Although the newlyweds were all smiles as they were photographed by the paparazzi, photos from their outing showed Sánchez without her $10 million 35-carat diamond ring.

The former journalist and Amazon founder could be seen holding hands as they approached a water taxi to be taken to Harry’s Bar.