Lauren Sánchez Ditches Her New $10 Million 35-Carat Diamond Ring in First Photos Since Marrying Jeff Bezos in Italy
Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos stepped out for a leisurely afternoon in Venice, Italy, after tying the knot the day before on Friday, June 27.
Although the newlyweds were all smiles as they were photographed by the paparazzi, photos from their outing showed Sánchez without her $10 million 35-carat diamond ring.
The former journalist and Amazon founder could be seen holding hands as they approached a water taxi to be taken to Harry’s Bar.
Lauren Sánchez Ditches Her $10 Million Diamond Ring
Sánchez wore a stylish black summer dress and paired it with an oversized Panama hat, while Bezos sported a casual all-brown outfit.
Despite not wearing her diamond ring one day after marrying Bezos, the couple could have ditched the costly sparkler to avoid potential thievery.
When the couple arrived in Venice for their star-studded ceremonies before their wedding, they were met with protests from local activists.
Venetian Activists Protest the Bezos-Sánchez Wedding
The activists created posters that read, “No Space For Bezos,” which were hung all around the Floating City to emphasize how they felt the lavish wedding would be the starting point of the wealthy taking over the Venetian city at the expense of those who live there.
Before being met with the protests, Bezos and Sánchez asked their 200 guests to make a donation to one of three specific foundations in Venice instead of buying wedding gifts — proving the couple intends to uplift the famed Italian city rather than take it over.
Nonetheless, the newlyweds were warmly embraced by their celebrity guest list, which included the likes of Kris Jenner, Tom Brady, Brooks Nader, Bill Gates and many more.
Lauren Sánchez Says Jeff Bezos 'Lets Me Be Me'
Bezos and Sánchez exchanged their views on the San Giorgio Maggiore island before heading to their main wedding reception at the Arsenale maritime arena.
In her wedding-oriented interview with Vogue, the 55-year-old gushed about her husband, saying he “lets me be unapologetically free,” adding, “I went into a lot of therapy, and it’s changed me in a bunch of ways. But it’s really Jeff. Jeff hasn’t changed me. Jeff has revealed me. I feel safe. I feel seen. He lets me be me.”
When Did Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Start Dating?
The couple began dating in early January 2019. Once their divorces were finalized that same year from their ex-spouses, MacKenzie Scott and Patrick Whitesell, the 61-year-old billionaire and his now-wife took their relationship to the next level by declaring their love publicly.
Bezos proposed to Sánchez in May 2023 during a trip to the South of France. He popped the question while they were aboard his $500 million yacht, Koru, which also served as the location for their pre-wedding foam party.