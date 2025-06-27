or
Sydney Sweeney Shows Off Her Cleavage Ahead of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Wedding in Venice: Photos

photo of Sydney Sweeney
Source: @melissa.hernandez/Instagram

The star knows how to flaunt her assets!

By:

June 27 2025, Published 1:51 p.m. ET

Sydney Sweeney is a spectacle!

The star went all out to celebrate Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in Venice, Italy.

Sydney Sweeney Attends Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s Wedding

sydney sweeney cleavage jeff bezos lauren sanchez wedding photos
Source: @melissa.hernandez/Instagram

The actress was invited to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in Venice.

The Anyone But You actress was invited to the star-studded affair and its pre-ceremonial festivities alongside A-listers, including Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady, Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey and many more.

Bezos and Sánchez’s wedding will take place on Friday, June 27. Before they tie the knot in front of their closest friends and relatives, the couple kicked off their days-long celebrations with a welcome dinner at the Campo Della Madonna dell'Orto.

sydney sweeney cleavage jeff bezos lauren sanchez wedding
Source: @melissa.hernandez/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney sought cover as it began to downpour after the welcome dinner in Venice.

The Immaculate star was photographed as she left the venue looking for cover, as it began to downpour while the VIP guests scurried to their water taxis.

Sweeney looked ravishing in a flowey pink and green floral dress. She paired the plunging look with pink satin heels and styled her blonde locks with curls.

sydney sweeney cleavage jeff bezos lauren sanchezs wedding venice photos
Source: mega

The couple's wedding will take place on Friday, June 27.

While an estimated 90 private jets are scheduled to land at Venice’s Marco Polo Airport for the event of the year, Venetian activists initiated a protest full of “No Space For Bezos” banners in hopes of deterring the billionaire and other wealthy celebs from continuing to take over the city.

Despite the pushback, Bezos, Sánchez and friends will continue to make the best of their time at the multimillion-dollar wedding.

Sydney Sweeney Flaunts Cleavage at Baskin-Robbins

actress sydney sweeney cleavage jeff bezos lauren sanchezs wedding venice photo
Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

The star said partnering with Baskin-Robbins was one of her 'childhood dreams.'

The 27-year-old has been showing some skin as of late, as she flaunted her cleavage in a new Instagram post, where she shared a behind-the-scenes look at her collaboration with Baskin-Robbins.

The Euphoria actress posed inside the ice cream shop as she held a cone of her exclusive Rainbow Sherbet flavor.

Sweeney wore a pink strapless corset top and paired the sultry garment with stylish jeans. Although it was a rainy day, that didn’t stop her from expressing how happy she was to be partnered with Baskin-Robbins.

“if you know me, you know ice cream always brings the biggest smile to my face :) this was literally a childhood dream come true thank you @baskinrobbins. available everywhere july 1st can't wait for you to try it #BaskinRobbinsPartner,” she captioned her sultry photoshoot.

Sydney Sweeney Fans Poke Fun at Her Ice Cream Flavor

sydney sweeney cleavage jeff bezos lauren sanchezs wedding venice photo
Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney's fans wondered why she didn't create a flavor of ice cream made with her bathwater.

Many of her 25.2 million followers flooded her comments section, where they asked why the actress didn’t create a flavor of ice cream influenced by her bathwater.

“How come it’s not bathwater flavor? I’d buy tubs of it,” wrote one.

“Bathwater ice cream?” trolled another.

Notably, Sweeney released bars of soap that were made with her real bathwater. The actress launched the peculiar product on June 6 — and instantly sold out of the limited-edition item.

