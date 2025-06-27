The 27-year-old has been showing some skin as of late, as she flaunted her cleavage in a new Instagram post, where she shared a behind-the-scenes look at her collaboration with Baskin-Robbins.

The Euphoria actress posed inside the ice cream shop as she held a cone of her exclusive Rainbow Sherbet flavor.

Sweeney wore a pink strapless corset top and paired the sultry garment with stylish jeans. Although it was a rainy day, that didn’t stop her from expressing how happy she was to be partnered with Baskin-Robbins.

“if you know me, you know ice cream always brings the biggest smile to my face :) this was literally a childhood dream come true thank you @baskinrobbins. available everywhere july 1st can't wait for you to try it #BaskinRobbinsPartner,” she captioned her sultry photoshoot.