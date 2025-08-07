or
Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos' Awkward Nightclub Dance Goes Viral

Source: MEGA

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos’ awkward dance moment quickly went viral online.

Aug. 7 2025, Published 7:32 a.m. ET

Looks like Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos are enjoying married life!

On Tuesday, August 5, the newlyweds were spotted living it up at a nightclub in Spain, but it was the former journalist's who stole the spotlight when she started busting out some questionable boogying right in front of the Amazon founder in a video captured by a news outlet.

She raised her arms like she was jogging in place and whipped her head side to side as red club lights flashed across the room, casting the couple’s silhouette in a neon glow.

image of Lauren Sánchez danced wildly at a nightclub in Ibiza with Jeff Bezos.
Source: MEGA

Lauren Sánchez danced wildly at a nightclub in Ibiza with Jeff Bezos.

Dressed to party, Sánchez turned heads in a curve-hugging white dress that left little to the imagination. While she was clearly in her element, Bezos seemed less into it — barely keeping up as he shuffled side to side to the thumping EDM beat.

Still, Sánchez knows how to command a room — and apparently, her husband is all about it.

According to a source who dished to gossip guru Rob Shuter via Substack, Bezos “loves when she turns up the heat” in those barely-there outfits.

image of The former journalist's dance moves went viral.
Source: MEGA

The former journalist's dance moves went viral.

“The more skin, the better. He thinks she’s a goddess.”

“He’s not embarrassed — he’s thrilled,” the insider added. “He encourages it. He thinks she’s unstoppable. He’s told people she’s the most confident woman he’s ever met. And that’s s--- to him.”

With the couple still enjoying their honeymoon phase, don’t expect Sánchez to tone it down anytime soon.

“She knows what he likes,” the source shared. “And she’s giving him everything.”

image of While partying, the philantropist wore a tight white dress while Jeff Bezos shuffled along beside her.
Source: MEGA

While partying, the philantropist wore a tight white dress while Jeff Bezos shuffled along beside her.

The viral club moment comes just two days after another buzz-worthy scene in Ibiza, when Sánchez nearly wiped out trekking the rocky shore in sky-high, clear stilettos.

On Sunday, August 3, the 55-year-old media personality made jaws drop again as she stepped off their mega-yacht in a cream-colored textured mini dress with delicate straps that hugged every curve.

She topped off the look with transparent stilettos, a chic ivory handbag, and oversized sunglasses even while stumbling over uneven ground.

Bezos played the part of supportive husband, holding her hand as they made their way to shore. He kept it classic in a crisp white polo and light gray slacks.

image of A source said the Amazon CEO loves when his wife wears skimpy outfits.
Source: MEGA

A source said the Amazon CEO loves when his wife wears skimpy outfits.

They didn't hit the beach alone, as Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, were also part of the luxe outing.

Ceretti, 27, matched Sánchez’s glam vibe in a black mesh-detailed skirt, a simple tank and kitten heels, finishing her look with a tiny black purse. DiCaprio kept things incognito in an all-black outfit with a facemask and baseball cap.

