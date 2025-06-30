Inside Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Rollercoaster Romance After Lavish Italy Wedding

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez tied the knot in what promised to be one of the most extravagant celebrity weddings of the year.

Set against the romantic backdrop of Venice in June, the couple's nuptials marked the latest chapter in a headline-making romance that has played out under the glare of the public eye.

Bezos, 61, currently ranks among the richest people in the world with an estimated net worth of $230 billion, according to Forbes. While known globally for his success in e-commerce and space exploration, the billionaire entrepreneur's personal life drew almost as much attention as his business ventures — especially since his split from ex-wife MacKenzie Scott in 2019 after 25 years of marriage.