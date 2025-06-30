Inside Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Rollercoaster Romance After Lavish Italy Wedding
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez tied the knot in what promised to be one of the most extravagant celebrity weddings of the year.
Set against the romantic backdrop of Venice in June, the couple's nuptials marked the latest chapter in a headline-making romance that has played out under the glare of the public eye.
Bezos, 61, currently ranks among the richest people in the world with an estimated net worth of $230 billion, according to Forbes. While known globally for his success in e-commerce and space exploration, the billionaire entrepreneur's personal life drew almost as much attention as his business ventures — especially since his split from ex-wife MacKenzie Scott in 2019 after 25 years of marriage.
Shortly after announcing their divorce in a joint statement describing "a long period of loving exploration and trial separation," Bezos' relationship with Sánchez came to light. A former broadcast journalist and licensed helicopter pilot, Sánchez had been a familiar face on television but became a tabloid fixture when her romance with Bezos became public.
The pair began dating in 2019 and have since appeared inseparable, frequently photographed at high-profile events such as the Cannes Film Festival, Wimbledon and aboard luxury yachts during international getaways. Their engagement was confirmed in May 2023, following nearly five years together.
"We're really great teammates, and we also have a lot of fun together and we love each other," Sánchez said in a joint interview with CNN in late 2022. "We always look at each other and we're the team."
One standout moment in their relationship came in July 2021, when Sánchez greeted Bezos after his historic suborbital flight aboard his Blue Origin spacecraft.
Reflecting on their chemistry, she said of Bezos, "He makes me laugh all the time. He can be goofy… That laugh makes me smile."
While their romance has largely been portrayed as affectionate and grounded, it hasn't been without controversy.
The beginning of their relationship overlapped with Bezos' highly publicized divorce, and Sánchez's increased visibility has brought its share of scrutiny. Meanwhile, Scott has also remained in the spotlight, known for her philanthropy and brief marriage to schoolteacher Dan Jewett, which ended in 2023.
Despite those complications, Bezos and Sánchez appear to have built a strong foundation. Their three-day Venetian celebration featured a star-studded guest list, luxury yachts and tight security.
Combining immense wealth, high-profile careers and a shared sense of adventure, Bezos and Sánchez have become one of the most watched couples in the world.