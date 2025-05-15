Donald Trump Had a 'Little Problem' With Apple's Tim Cook as President Dishes on Heated Call
President Donald Trump recounted his "little problem" with Apple CEO Tim Cook during his visit to Qatar.
Aiming to pressure the tech giant to invest more in the United States rather than expanding operations in India, Trump’s remarks echo his mission to prioritize American manufacturing and job creation.
While undertaking a multi-stop tour of the Middle East, Trump addressed the heated call with Cook and underscored his extensive ties to the tech industry.
“I had a little problem with Tim Cook yesterday,” he told the press, describing the interaction. “I said to him: 'Tim, you’re my friend. I treated you very good. You’re coming in with $500 billion. But now I hear you’re building all over India. I don’t want you building in India. You can build in India if you want to take care of India.'"
Trump insisted that India’s tariff structure complicates business transactions, prompting him to demand that Apple shift jobs back to U.S. soil.
"They’ve offered us a deal where basically they’re willing to literally charge us no tariff. So we go from the highest tariff… You couldn’t do business in India," the president explained. "We’re not even a top 30 in India because the tariff is so high to a point where they have actually told us, I assume you to Scott [Bessent], you were working on that, also that there will be no tariff, right. Would you say that’s a difference there? The highest, and now they’re saying no tariff."
Trump expressed frustration over Apple’s international focus, as he emphasized the potential benefits of increasing domestic operations.
"I said to Tim, I said: 'Tim, look, we’ve treated you really good. We put up with all the plants that you built in China for years. Now you got to build U.S.,'" he stated.
"We’re not interested in you building in India. India can take care of themselves. They’re doing very well. We want you to build here,'" the GOP leader continued. "And they’re going to be upping their production in the United States, Apple. So, Apple is already in for 500 billion, but they’re going to be upping their production. So it will be great."
His insistence that Cook owes a certain loyalty to American soil strikes at the heart of his long-held mantra of “America First” policies.
Trump's rebuke of Apple's plans comes as the company has ramped up its production in India, where iPhone manufacturing has surged by nearly 60 percent year-over-year to $22 billion.
The strategic pivot seeks to establish a more diversified production base and reduce reliance on China, a move that aligns with industry trends driven by Trump’s own tariffs during his presidency.
Despite Trump’s attempts to persuade Cook, the tech giant appears set to proceed with its strategy to develop its operations in India.
Apple is focused on producing the majority of iPhones bound for U.S. markets in India by late 2024, a move that promises to enhance supply chain resilience amid ongoing disruptions that have plagued global businesses since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.