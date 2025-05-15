Donald Trump Had a 'Little Problem' With Apple's Tim Cook as President Dishes on Heated Call

While undertaking a multi-stop tour of the Middle East, Trump addressed the heated call with Cook and underscored his extensive ties to the tech industry.

“I had a little problem with Tim Cook yesterday,” he told the press, describing the interaction. “I said to him: 'Tim, you’re my friend. I treated you very good. You’re coming in with $500 billion. But now I hear you’re building all over India. I don’t want you building in India. You can build in India if you want to take care of India.'"

Trump insisted that India’s tariff structure complicates business transactions, prompting him to demand that Apple shift jobs back to U.S. soil.

"They’ve offered us a deal where basically they’re willing to literally charge us no tariff. So we go from the highest tariff… You couldn’t do business in India," the president explained. "We’re not even a top 30 in India because the tariff is so high to a point where they have actually told us, I assume you to Scott [Bessent], you were working on that, also that there will be no tariff, right. Would you say that’s a difference there? The highest, and now they’re saying no tariff."