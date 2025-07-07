Celebrities Who Dissed Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Wedding: Kelly Ripa, Charlize Theron and More
Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron offered a biting remark about some of the Hollywood stars who attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's $50 million wedding in Venice, Italy, on June 27.
While hosting the fifth annual Block Party for her Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project on June 28, The Astronaut's Wife actress quipped, "I think we might be the only people who did not get an invite to the Bezos wedding. But that's OK because they suck and we're cool."
Jenna Bush Hager
On the June 26 episode of Today with Jenna & Friends, Jenna Bush Hager told co-host Maria Shriver the wedding was "really interesting" because it was "very public."
"Everybody's talking about it," she said. "It's really public, there's protests in Venice, which I personally would hate."
Bush Hager also compared the nuptials to her own special day, sharing, "When I got married [to Henry Hager] a long time ago I was like so worried about people finding out about where I was getting married. We did it in my parent's backyard in Crawford, Texas, where nobody could be except for the people we loved."
"I feel a little badly, although it seems they wanted that," she said of Bezos and Sánchez's wedding festivities.
Katie Couric
On Jack Schlossberg's since-deleted Instagram photo of Sánchez's Vogue cover, Katie Couric delivered harsh criticism about the bride's Dolce & Gabbana gown.
"Welcome to the eighties — when big hair and conspicuous consumption ruled," Couric wrote, per TMZ. "Apparently tacky is back."
Schlossberg replied, "Let's bring back scrunchies."
Kelly Ripa
Kelly Ripa joined the plethora of celebrities in taking aim at the extravagant wedding.
"Just flew in from Italy. No, not that Italy, the other one," she joked on the June 30 episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, subtly referring to the Venice wedding.
She added, "There is a certain amount of reverence shown to Americans in Italy coming home from Italy. You were in Italy? You must have been in Venice. No, we're the Americans not in Venice. We were on the other side. We missed all that. We were in Puglia."
Meghan McCain
For Meghan McCain, Bezos and Sánchez's $50 million wedding was "a waste of money."
"That carpet that looks like I picked it up from Home Depot on the way home," she mocked a photo from the couple's special day in an episode of her "Citizen McCain" podcast.
The former The View co-host then ripped into the "egregious … display of gratuitous wealth," explaining there is "a lot of anger about [billionaires] not paying their fair share of taxes [and] not giving back the way they should."
"[Bezos said], 'S---- it, Im gonna have the most ridiculous, gaudy, over-the-top, celebrity-filled wedding in a city that I have no relationship to … and we're gonna s---- up this city for a period of time and then show the entire world how much money we have and how much money you don't."
Megyn Kelly
"These two were behaving like they thought they were royalty," Megyn Kelly lambasted Bezos and Sánchez on "The Megyn Kelly Show."
She then sharply criticized the former journalist's behavior: "She did the balcony wave and was blowing kisses like she is a Marilyn Monroe figure or a genuine royal. They had their yacht, which has its own yacht, carting them around with their massive amounts of foam dripping into the Mediterranean."
In addition to calling out Bezos and Sánchez, Kelly also targeted Sydney Sweeney. She claimed the Anyone But You actress was only invited to the ceremony because of her "enormous chest."
She also did not hold back when she mocked the husband and wife's looks, comparing the Amazon big boss to a "walking p----."
"I don't know what she's doing, because unlike him, she was more beautiful before. She was actually very pretty when she was just normal, and now she's my age, I don't know what she's done," Kelly added. "All I can say is I think plastic surgery is addictive for some people, and they think they've gotta keep one-upping."
She continued, "They have one thing done, and they get compliments on it, and then they're like, I have to have 10 other things. And when that procedure starts to wane… they're like, I need more. And if a little was good, more must be good. And now she's made her face look deformed. It's sad."
Mia Farrow
"How awesome is MacKenzie Scott [Bezos' ex-wife]! As of mid-December 2024, she had given a total of $19.3 billion to over 1600 charitable organizations," Mia Farrow lobbed an insult at Bezos by praising his ex-wife's philanthropy on Instagram.
Olivia Munn
After Farrow gave a shout-out to Scott, Olivia Munn echoed the sentiment, commenting, "Truly incredible."
Rosie O'Donnell
Even Rosie O'Donnell is not a fan of Bezos and Sánchez's nuptials.
"The Bezos wedding — It turned my stomach," the comedian shared on Instagram. "Seeing all these billionaires gathering in the gross excess of it all, the show of it."