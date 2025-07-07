Celebrities Who Dissed Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Wedding: Kelly Ripa, Charlize Theron and More

"These two were behaving like they thought they were royalty," Megyn Kelly lambasted Bezos and Sánchez on "The Megyn Kelly Show."

She then sharply criticized the former journalist's behavior: "She did the balcony wave and was blowing kisses like she is a Marilyn Monroe figure or a genuine royal. They had their yacht, which has its own yacht, carting them around with their massive amounts of foam dripping into the Mediterranean."

In addition to calling out Bezos and Sánchez, Kelly also targeted Sydney Sweeney. She claimed the Anyone But You actress was only invited to the ceremony because of her "enormous chest."

She also did not hold back when she mocked the husband and wife's looks, comparing the Amazon big boss to a "walking p----."

"I don't know what she's doing, because unlike him, she was more beautiful before. She was actually very pretty when she was just normal, and now she's my age, I don't know what she's done," Kelly added. "All I can say is I think plastic surgery is addictive for some people, and they think they've gotta keep one-upping."

She continued, "They have one thing done, and they get compliments on it, and then they're like, I have to have 10 other things. And when that procedure starts to wane… they're like, I need more. And if a little was good, more must be good. And now she's made her face look deformed. It's sad."