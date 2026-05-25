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Inside Lauren Sánchez's Life and Career Before She Met Jeff Bezos: Everything to Know

lauren sanchez life career before jeff bezos what to know
Source: MEGA

Before becoming Mrs. Bezos, Lauren Sanchez had already built a successful career as a journalist, licensed pilot and children's book author.

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May 25 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Lauren Sánchez Was Born in New Mexico

lauren sanchez life career before jeff bezos what to know
Source: MEGA

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos were confirmed to be dating in 2019.

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Lauren Sánchez had long been successful in her own right before her romance with Jeff Bezos made headlines.

The Amazon founder's wife was born in New Mexico on December 19, 1969, to parents Ray and Eleanor Sánchez. She was raised in California, where she studied at El Camino College and later the University of Southern California.

In a 2017 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lauren revealed she and her family "came from nothing."

"I used to sleep in the back of my grandmother's car when she would go clean houses, and I've been fortunate enough to have a career," she shared. "Working is part of my DNA. I enjoy it, and now I want to give back."

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Lauren Sánchez Originally Dreamed of Becoming a Flight Attendant

lauren sanchez life career before jeff bezos what to know
Source: MEGA

They got engaged in May 2023.

Before pursuing journalism, Lauren revealed she originally wanted to become a flight attendant when she was 18. However, her ambitions were cut short after she failed a mandatory weigh-in for a Southwest Airlines job in 1989.

"Back then, they weighed you, and I weighed 121 pounds," she told WSJ Magazine. "They said, 'You need to be 115.' I don't want to be a stewardess. I want to be the pilot!"

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Lauren Sánchez Built a Career as a TV Reporter and News Anchor

lauren sanchez life career before jeff bezos what to know
Source: MEGA

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos tied the knot in June 2025.

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After studying broadcast journalism, Lauren launched her career at KTVK-TV in Phoenix and later joined Extra as a reporter.

She worked at Fox Sports Net and served as the original host of So You Think You Can Dance. In addition, she anchored at outlets including Good Day L.A. and KCOP-TV's UPN News 13.

Lauren has also appeared as a news anchor in The Fantastic Four, The Day After Tomorrow and Fight Club.

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Lauren Sánchez Became a Licensed Pilot

lauren sanchez life career before jeff bezos what to know
Source: MEGA

Her father was a flight instructor.

Lauren marked the beginning of her aviation career when she started flying planes in 2011. Five years later, she became a licensed helicopter pilot at the age of 40.

"I just think that growing up, women don't see a lot of female aviators," she told People in 2024. "And so, I hope women might see me as a pilot and say, 'Hey, I want to do that!' It's really an incredible experience, and I love it."

She expressed in a separate interview with The Hollywood Reporter, "I want to be in a helicopter all the time. Life can be so chaotic with so much going on. Lift off and you're in an energy space that no one else is in. It's calming. When I'm up there, I'm completely satisfied. I'm like, 'This is where I need to be.'"

In 2016, Lauren founded Black Ops Aviation, becoming the first woman to own an aerial film production company.

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Lauren Sánchez Is a Mom-of-3

lauren sanchez life career before jeff bezos what to know
Source: MEGA

Lauren Sánchez is now married to Jeff Bezos.

Before her romance with Jeff, Lauren welcomed her first child, Nikko, with NFL player Tony Gonzalez in 2001. She then married businessman Patrick Whitesell, with whom she shares two children, Evan and Ella.

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