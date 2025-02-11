or
Jeff Bezos' Fiancée Lauren Sánchez Says the Start of 2025 Has Been 'Turbulent' in Cryptic Post

Source: MEGA

Lauren Sanchez hinted at a 'turbulent' start to 2025 in a cryptic Instagram post.

Feb. 11 2025, Published 7:36 a.m. ET

Looks like Lauren Sánchez isn’t too thrilled with how 2025 is starting out.

On Monday, February 10, Jeff Bezos’ fiancée took to Instagram to share a helicopter snap and a cryptic message, writing, “Some years start with turbulence, but that’s just the wind reminding you to spread your wings. Good to be back in the air…Here’s to flying farther than we ever imagined. 🚁🚀🤍.”

Source: @laurenwsanchez/Instagram
Sánchez, who learned to fly at 40, rocked a beige ribbed sleeveless top, a Chanel denim cap, sunglasses and a headset as she gazed out the window mid-flight.

Source: @laurenwsanchez/Instagram

The journalist learned how to maneuver an aircraft at the age of 40.

Of course, her fans flooded the comments with praise.

“My idol 😍 So inspired to take up a heli license and fly it just like you 🙌,” one wrote, while another cheered, “Go Lauren 🔥 well said!”

“So much inspiration seeing life from a different perspective. ❤️,” a third gushed.

“Go Superwoman!!👏🙌,” another added.

“Wow… beautiful, s--- pilot!😉🔥✌️❤️,” someone else raved.

Before this, Sánchez posted another quote from Diego Perez’s book How to Love Better, as she tagged the author.

“The people with the best vibe are the ones who radiate peace. They intentionally heal their generational trauma and they are not interested in harming anyone. The energy in the room changes when they enter because they treat people with compassion,” the excerpt reads.

Source: @laurenwsanchez/Instagram

Lauren Sánchez posted two cryptic quotes on Instagram.

The back-to-back posts comes just after Sánchez made headlines — and took heat — for her outfit at Donald Trump’s 2025 inauguration.

After the event, Megyn Kelly called her out via X for her bold fashion choice, arguing she should’ve dressed more conservatively, as OK! previously reported.

Sánchez arrived with Bezos in a white fur coat with a lace bra peeking out, finishing the look with a sleek low ponytail and loose tendrils framing her face.

She has no class. No dignity. No respect,” Kelly stated in a post.

Source: MEGA

The star is engaged to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Selling Sunset alum Christine Quinn also chimed in with her own take.

“Jeff Bezos’ wife strutting into the presidential inauguration in lingerie with her chesticles hoisted like NASA was launching them into orbit?” she quipped, calling it “peak Selling Sunset season 2 energy.”

Quinn, known for her bold fashion on the Netflix series, didn’t stop there.

Cute outfit, sweetheart, but wrong place,” she continued.

The look sparked even more chatter when a viral video showed Mark Zuckerberg seemingly staring at Sánchez’s chest.

Social media had a field day, with one joking, “The entire world noticed him looking 🤣.”

Source: MEGA

Mark Zuckerberg appeared to be checking out Lauren Sánchez at the inauguration.

“Mark Zuckerberg ready to risk it all for Jeff Bezos’ fiancée at the inauguration. Bro caught sneaking in a peek in 4K,” another cracked.

“Mark Zuckerberg HAS NO SHAME. There are literally cameras EVERYWHERE 😭,” a third added.

