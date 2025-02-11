Jeff Bezos' Fiancée Lauren Sánchez Says the Start of 2025 Has Been 'Turbulent' in Cryptic Post

Looks like Lauren Sánchez isn’t too thrilled with how 2025 is starting out.

On Monday, February 10, Jeff Bezos’ fiancée took to Instagram to share a helicopter snap and a cryptic message, writing, “Some years start with turbulence, but that’s just the wind reminding you to spread your wings. Good to be back in the air…Here’s to flying farther than we ever imagined. 🚁🚀🤍.”