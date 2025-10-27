or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Katy Perry
OK LogoNEWS

Lauren Sánchez Reportedly Played Matchmaker Between Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau: She Knew 'They'd Vibe Instantly'

Photo of Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau.
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were reportedly set up by Lauren Sánchez.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 27 2025, Updated 12:55 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s romance is reportedly getting hot and heavy, and it seems Lauren Sánchez was the first to predict the spark.

"Lauren introduced them through her circle — she thought they'd vibe instantly," a source told Rob Shuter's #ShutterScoop on Monday, October 27. "And wow, did she call it."

Article continues below advertisement

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Were Reportedly Set up By Lauren Sánchez

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have been spotted multiple times over the summer.
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have been spotted multiple times over the summer.

Perry, 41, and Trudeau, 53, sparked dating rumors after being seen together multiple times over the summer — including an intimate dinner in Montreal and a PDA-filled moment off the coast of Malibu. The former Canadian Prime Minister was also spotted attending one of the pop star's concerts during a tour stop in Canada.

"They have insane chemistry," the insider explained. "Katy thinks Justin's witty and kind, and he’s in awe of her energy."

Article continues below advertisement

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Seemingly Confirm Romance Rumors

Photo of Justin Trudeau was spotted taking out Katy Perry for a special birthday date.
Source: MEGA

Justin Trudeau was spotted taking out Katy Perry for a special birthday date.

The rumored couple seemingly made their romance official last weekend while going on a very public date for Perry's 41st birthday at Paris' Crazy House cabaret.

"Justin handed her a rose," eyewitnesses told the outlet about the pair, who were photographed holding hands. "She looked like she was floating!"

Jeff Bezos' wife, 55, is reportedly buzzing about the new romance, joking, "I've gone from launching rockets to launching romances," per the outlet. Sánchez and Perry have been close since at least 2023, with their friendship hitting a new level when they flew to Space together in April.

MORE ON:
Katy Perry

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Katy Perry Split From Orlando Bloom in June

Photo of Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry were together for more than nine years.
Source: MEGA

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry were together for more than nine years.

This marks the "Dark Horse" singer's first public relationship following her split from ex-fiancé, Orlando Bloom, in June. The pair were together for more than nine years but remain cordial as they coparent their 5-year-old daughter, named Daisy Dove.

"Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting," the statement read. "They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect."

Orlando Bloom Breaks Silence on Split

Photo of Orlando Bloom responded to the 'personal changes' in his life.
Source: MEGA

Orlando Bloom responded to the 'personal changes' in his life.

Bloom, 48, broke his silence on his split from the "Fireworks" singer during an appearance on Today in September, when he responded to a question about personal changes in his life.

"I'm great, man. I'm so grateful. We have the most beautiful daughter. You know when you leave everything on the field like I did in this movie? I feel grateful for all of it," he replied. "We’re great. We’re going to be great. Nothing but love."

As for Trudeau, he split from his estranged wife, Sophie Grégoire, in 2023 after 18 years of marriage. The pair shares three children.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.