Lauren Sánchez Reportedly Played Matchmaker Between Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau: She Knew 'They'd Vibe Instantly'
Oct. 27 2025, Updated 12:55 p.m. ET
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s romance is reportedly getting hot and heavy, and it seems Lauren Sánchez was the first to predict the spark.
"Lauren introduced them through her circle — she thought they'd vibe instantly," a source told Rob Shuter's #ShutterScoop on Monday, October 27. "And wow, did she call it."
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Were Reportedly Set up By Lauren Sánchez
Perry, 41, and Trudeau, 53, sparked dating rumors after being seen together multiple times over the summer — including an intimate dinner in Montreal and a PDA-filled moment off the coast of Malibu. The former Canadian Prime Minister was also spotted attending one of the pop star's concerts during a tour stop in Canada.
"They have insane chemistry," the insider explained. "Katy thinks Justin's witty and kind, and he’s in awe of her energy."
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Seemingly Confirm Romance Rumors
The rumored couple seemingly made their romance official last weekend while going on a very public date for Perry's 41st birthday at Paris' Crazy House cabaret.
"Justin handed her a rose," eyewitnesses told the outlet about the pair, who were photographed holding hands. "She looked like she was floating!"
Jeff Bezos' wife, 55, is reportedly buzzing about the new romance, joking, "I've gone from launching rockets to launching romances," per the outlet. Sánchez and Perry have been close since at least 2023, with their friendship hitting a new level when they flew to Space together in April.
Katy Perry Split From Orlando Bloom in June
This marks the "Dark Horse" singer's first public relationship following her split from ex-fiancé, Orlando Bloom, in June. The pair were together for more than nine years but remain cordial as they coparent their 5-year-old daughter, named Daisy Dove.
"Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting," the statement read. "They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect."
Orlando Bloom Breaks Silence on Split
Bloom, 48, broke his silence on his split from the "Fireworks" singer during an appearance on Today in September, when he responded to a question about personal changes in his life.
"I'm great, man. I'm so grateful. We have the most beautiful daughter. You know when you leave everything on the field like I did in this movie? I feel grateful for all of it," he replied. "We’re great. We’re going to be great. Nothing but love."
As for Trudeau, he split from his estranged wife, Sophie Grégoire, in 2023 after 18 years of marriage. The pair shares three children.