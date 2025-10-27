Lauren Sánchez Reportedly Played Matchmaker Between Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau: She Knew 'They'd Vibe Instantly'

Article continues below advertisement

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s romance is reportedly getting hot and heavy, and it seems Lauren Sánchez was the first to predict the spark. "Lauren introduced them through her circle — she thought they'd vibe instantly," a source told Rob Shuter's #ShutterScoop on Monday, October 27. "And wow, did she call it."

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Were Reportedly Set up By Lauren Sánchez

Source: MEGA Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have been spotted multiple times over the summer.

Perry, 41, and Trudeau, 53, sparked dating rumors after being seen together multiple times over the summer — including an intimate dinner in Montreal and a PDA-filled moment off the coast of Malibu. The former Canadian Prime Minister was also spotted attending one of the pop star's concerts during a tour stop in Canada. "They have insane chemistry," the insider explained. "Katy thinks Justin's witty and kind, and he’s in awe of her energy."

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Seemingly Confirm Romance Rumors

Source: MEGA Justin Trudeau was spotted taking out Katy Perry for a special birthday date.

The rumored couple seemingly made their romance official last weekend while going on a very public date for Perry's 41st birthday at Paris' Crazy House cabaret. "Justin handed her a rose," eyewitnesses told the outlet about the pair, who were photographed holding hands. "She looked like she was floating!" Jeff Bezos' wife, 55, is reportedly buzzing about the new romance, joking, "I've gone from launching rockets to launching romances," per the outlet. Sánchez and Perry have been close since at least 2023, with their friendship hitting a new level when they flew to Space together in April.

Katy Perry Split From Orlando Bloom in June

Source: MEGA Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry were together for more than nine years.

This marks the "Dark Horse" singer's first public relationship following her split from ex-fiancé, Orlando Bloom, in June. The pair were together for more than nine years but remain cordial as they coparent their 5-year-old daughter, named Daisy Dove. "Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting," the statement read. "They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect."

Orlando Bloom Breaks Silence on Split

Source: MEGA Orlando Bloom responded to the 'personal changes' in his life.