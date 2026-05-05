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Lauren Sánchez Reveals 'Unique' Way She Quickly Lost 2 Pounds Hours Before 2026 Met Gala: 'It Was Bananas'

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Source: mega

Lauren Sánchez wore a midnight blue body-hugging Schiaparelli gown to the star-studded gala.

May 4 2026, Updated 10:12 p.m. ET

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Lauren Sànchez bragged about shedding a couple pounds just before the 2026 Met Gala.

In an interview with Vogue, Jeff Bezos' wife, 56, revealed she prepared for the Monday, May 4, event in an unexpected way, telling the magazine she "went to visit the New York Fire Department and did their training."

The former journalist claimed she donned bulky firefighter gear while crawling through a smoke-filled obstacle course and practiced life-saving emergency tactics.

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'I Loved It'

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image of The wife of Jeff Bezos had a training session with the New York Fire Department.
Source: mega

The wife of Jeff Bezos had a training session with New York Fire Department.

"It’s probably the most unique Met prep ever," she said. "It was bananas, but I loved it. I probably lost about two pounds doing it."

The Met Gala honorary co-chair also revealed she had a facial and a final fitting with Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry before hosting a pre-Met Gala celebration.

The ex-reporter graced the iconic steps at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art in simple midnight blue Schiaparelli gown featuring bejeweled shoulder straps.

Explaining how she selected her dress, the Amazon mogul's other half said, "The theme is 'Costume Art,' and that’s exactly what Elsa Schiaparelli was doing 100 years ago. She wasn’t just decorating bodies — she was making art on bodies."

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Fans Weren't Impressed With Lauren Sánchez's 'Tacky' Dress

image of Lauren Sánchez's gown was inspired by a famous painting.
Source: mega

Lauren Sánchez's gown was inspired by a famous painting.

Recalling how look was conceptualized after chatting with her stylist Law Roach and Roseberry, Sánchez said, "We discussed what I like to wear and my personality, and then Daniel molded it into the design."

"I was like, 'Let’s do a waist,'" she added. "That might’ve been the one direction that I gave Daniel."

According to Vogue, the dress references a famous portrait in The Met's collection: Madame X by John Singer Sargent. The art piece initially depicted french socialite Madame Pierre Gautreau in a curve-hugging black gown with a single strap slipping off her shoulder.

Sargent was forced to repaint the strap upright after the subtle detail led to controversy, per the publication.

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image of Some on social media slammed her gown as 'boring.'
Source: mega

Some on social media slammed her gown as 'boring.'

However, social media users brutally mocked Sánchez's look — with some branding it "boring" while others deemed it "tacky."

One person said she looked like a "plus one" attending a "distant cousin's wedding." Another netizen compared her gown to a "bridesmaid dress."

"She looks expensive… but not chic," someone else argued, while another critic declared, "She puts the tack in tacky."

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Reportedly Paid $10 Million to Host the 2026 Met Gala

image of The couple served as honorary co-chairs and lead sponsors of this year's Met Gala.
Source: mega

The couple served as honorary co-chairs and lead sponsors of this year's Met Gala.

Lauren and her husband, 62, notably served as lead donors and sponsors for the glamorous event, collaborating with celebrity co-chairs, including Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams.

The couple, who tied the knot in Venice in June 2025, reportedly paid at least $10 million to co-host the evening.

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