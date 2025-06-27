Lauren Sánchez's 'Something Blue' Revealed After Marrying Jeff Bezos in Italy
Lauren Sánchez revealed her "something blue" — and it did not disappoint!
The star, 55, said that she carried a secret souvenir back from her controversial flight to space in order to bring it to her wedding to Jeff Bezos on Friday, June 27.
“Because it was literally one of the most profound experiences I’ve ever had in my life,” Sánchez told a news outlet. “Seeing Earth from space, I came down and I couldn’t describe it. It was the greatest experience I’ve ever had.”
“Jeff said, ‘It’s gonna change you more than you think,’ and it completely has, visually, spiritually,” she continued.
The trip to space, which happened in April, ended up influencing her wedding dress. She chose a stunning high-neck lace Dolce & Gabbana frock, which was inspired by what Sophia Loren wore to marry Cary Grant in the 1958 film Houseboat.
“It went from ‘I want a simple, s--- modern dress’ to ‘I want something that evokes a moment,’ and where I am right now,” she noted. “I am a different person than I was five years ago.”
- Lauren Sánchez's Sons Nikko and Evan Walked Her Down the Aisle Prior to Marrying Jeff Bezos in Italy
- 'Happy' Lauren Sánchez Reveals Stunning Dolce & Gabbana Wedding Dress After Marrying Jeff Bezos in Lavish Affair: Photos
- Lauren Sánchez Changes Her Instagram Bio to Her New Last Name After Marrying Jeff Bezos in $50 Million Italy Wedding
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The mom-of-three said the Amazon businessman, 61, has only enriched her life.
“I went into a lot of therapy and it’s changed me in a bunch of ways. But it’s really Jeff,” she said. “Jeff hasn’t changed me. Jeff has revealed me. I feel safe. I feel seen. He lets me be me. Like I said about Sophia Loren being unapologetically free, he lets me be unapologetically free.”
For the wedding dinner, she will change "into a sweetheart neck, corseted gown inspired by the Rita Hayworth film Gilda; and for the party afterwards, a cocktail dress by Oscar de la Renta featuring 600 yards of hand-sewn chain and 175,000 crystals," Vogue reported.
As OK! previously reported, the pair invited a slew of A-listers at the event, including Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Brady, Sydney Sweeney and many more.
“I’m very happy,” she gushed. “More than the dress, I’m happy that I’m getting married and I get to spend my life with my best friend, someone who sees me, someone who adores me, someone who I adore. I am the luckiest woman on the planet.”