Article continues below advertisement
Lauren Sánchez's 'Something Blue' Revealed After Marrying Jeff Bezos in Italy

Photo of Lauren Sánchez.
Source: MEGA; @laurensanchezbezos/instagram

Lauren Sánchez's something blue was out of this world!

By:

June 27 2025, Updated 7:35 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Lauren Sánchez revealed her "something blue" — and it did not disappoint!

The star, 55, said that she carried a secret souvenir back from her controversial flight to space in order to bring it to her wedding to Jeff Bezos on Friday, June 27.

Article continues below advertisement
lauren sanchez something blue revealed jeff bezos wedding
Source: MEGA

Lauren Sánchez went to space in April.

Article continues below advertisement

“Because it was literally one of the most profound experiences I’ve ever had in my life,” Sánchez told a news outlet. “Seeing Earth from space, I came down and I couldn’t describe it. It was the greatest experience I’ve ever had.”

“Jeff said, ‘It’s gonna change you more than you think,’ and it completely has, visually, spiritually,” she continued.

Article continues below advertisement
lauren sanchez wedding dress tierney gearon vogue
Source: Tierney Gearon

Lauren Sánchez stunned on the cover of 'Vogue.'

Article continues below advertisement

The trip to space, which happened in April, ended up influencing her wedding dress. She chose a stunning high-neck lace Dolce & Gabbana frock, which was inspired by what Sophia Loren wore to marry Cary Grant in the 1958 film Houseboat.

“It went from ‘I want a simple, s--- modern dress’ to ‘I want something that evokes a moment,’ and where I am right now,” she noted. “I am a different person than I was five years ago.”

MORE ON:
Lauren Sanchez

Article continues below advertisement
laurensanchezbezos
Source: @laurensanchezbezos/instagram

The star credited her husband for changing her for the better.

Article continues below advertisement

The mom-of-three said the Amazon businessman, 61, has only enriched her life.

“I went into a lot of therapy and it’s changed me in a bunch of ways. But it’s really Jeff,” she said. “Jeff hasn’t changed me. Jeff has revealed me. I feel safe. I feel seen. He lets me be me. Like I said about Sophia Loren being unapologetically free, he lets me be unapologetically free.”

Article continues below advertisement
laurensanchezbezoswedding dress ig
Source: @laurensanchezbezos/instagram

The star said she wanted a 'modern' wedding dress.

Article continues below advertisement

For the wedding dinner, she will change "into a sweetheart neck, corseted gown inspired by the Rita Hayworth film Gilda; and for the party afterwards, a cocktail dress by Oscar de la Renta featuring 600 yards of hand-sewn chain and 175,000 crystals," Vogue reported.

As OK! previously reported, the pair invited a slew of A-listers at the event, including Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Brady, Sydney Sweeney and many more.

“I’m very happy,” she gushed. “More than the dress, I’m happy that I’m getting married and I get to spend my life with my best friend, someone who sees me, someone who adores me, someone who I adore. I am the luckiest woman on the planet.”

