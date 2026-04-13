Lauren Sánchez Says She 'Would Have a Baby Tomorrow' With Husband Jeff Bezos Nearly 1 Year After They Tied the Knot

Article continues below advertisement

Lauren Sánchez isn’t ruling out expanding her family with husband Jeff Bezos. On Saturday, April 11, The New York Times published a feature titled Someone Has to Be Happy. Why Not Lauren Sánchez Bezos?, where the brunette beauty joked about having a baby with the billionaire nearly a year after tying the knot.

Article continues below advertisement

“I would have another one tomorrow. Tomorrow,” Sanchez told the outlet, after which a spokesperson clarified that she was not expecting a child. She quipped, “I would have a baby tomorrow.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Lauren Sánchez said she 'would have a baby tomorrow' in a new interview.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Sánchez married Bezos in June 2025 in a lavish ceremony in Venice. The emotional moment was made even more special by her children. "Her two sons will walk her down the aisle, she tells me, apologizing that she can’t help tearing up as she envisions it," Vogue's Chloe Malle reported.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The former news anchor married Jeff Bezos in 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Sánchez shares son Nikko, 25, with ex-boyfriend Tony Gonzalez. She also shares son Evan, 19, and daughter Ella, 18, with ex-husband Patrick Whitesell. Bezos, who began dating Sánchez in 2019, also has four children with ex-wife MacKenzie Scott.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

At the wedding, their kids played a huge role — and it clearly meant everything to Sánchez. "All of our kids gave speeches, mine and Jeff’s, and they were all so meaningful," she told Extra. "My daughter gave a speech during the ceremony, this was before we said our vows, and [I] started bawling. Like, I could not — I'm like, 'Oh, my gosh' right before the pictures." "And so all of our kids gave these speeches and they were all extremely emotional and loving," she added. "I think they made the wedding what it was."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Lauren Sánchez has three kids: Nikko, Evan and Ella.

Article continues below advertisement

She also shared a touching memory about one of her sons’ speeches that left her especially emotional. "One of my kids, who is dyslexic and he lets me talk about it, went up there and talked about a moment that was extremely important to him and I had no idea what he was going to say," she said.

Article continues below advertisement

"He was in the 4th grade and not writing well and he wrote this sentence that says, 'I can do this,'" the proud mom continued. "And it was his first sentence. And that's really late to be writing your first sentence as any parent with a kid with dyslexia knows.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jeff Bezos has four children of his own with ex-wife Mackenzie Scott.