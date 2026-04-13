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Lauren Sánchez Says She 'Would Have a Baby Tomorrow' With Husband Jeff Bezos Nearly 1 Year After They Tied the Knot

lauren sanchez wants baby with jeff bezos after marriage
Source: MEGA

Lauren Sánchez shared she wants to have a baby with husband Jeff Bezos after their 2025 wedding.

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April 13 2026, Published 8:30 a.m. ET

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Lauren Sánchez isn’t ruling out expanding her family with husband Jeff Bezos.

On Saturday, April 11, The New York Times published a feature titled Someone Has to Be Happy. Why Not Lauren Sánchez Bezos?, where the brunette beauty joked about having a baby with the billionaire nearly a year after tying the knot.

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“I would have another one tomorrow. Tomorrow,” Sanchez told the outlet, after which a spokesperson clarified that she was not expecting a child.

She quipped, “I would have a baby tomorrow.”

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image of Lauren Sánchez said she 'would have a baby tomorrow' in a new interview.
Source: MEGA

Lauren Sánchez said she 'would have a baby tomorrow' in a new interview.

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As OK! previously reported, Sánchez married Bezos in June 2025 in a lavish ceremony in Venice. The emotional moment was made even more special by her children.

"Her two sons will walk her down the aisle, she tells me, apologizing that she can’t help tearing up as she envisions it," Vogue's Chloe Malle reported.

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image of The former news anchor married Jeff Bezos in 2025.
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The former news anchor married Jeff Bezos in 2025.

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Sánchez shares son Nikko, 25, with ex-boyfriend Tony Gonzalez. She also shares son Evan, 19, and daughter Ella, 18, with ex-husband Patrick Whitesell.

Bezos, who began dating Sánchez in 2019, also has four children with ex-wife MacKenzie Scott.

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At the wedding, their kids played a huge role — and it clearly meant everything to Sánchez.

"All of our kids gave speeches, mine and Jeff’s, and they were all so meaningful," she told Extra. "My daughter gave a speech during the ceremony, this was before we said our vows, and [I] started bawling. Like, I could not — I'm like, 'Oh, my gosh' right before the pictures."

"And so all of our kids gave these speeches and they were all extremely emotional and loving," she added. "I think they made the wedding what it was."

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image of Lauren Sánchez has three kids: Nikko, Evan and Ella.
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Lauren Sánchez has three kids: Nikko, Evan and Ella.

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She also shared a touching memory about one of her sons’ speeches that left her especially emotional.

"One of my kids, who is dyslexic and he lets me talk about it, went up there and talked about a moment that was extremely important to him and I had no idea what he was going to say," she said.

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"He was in the 4th grade and not writing well and he wrote this sentence that says, 'I can do this,'" the proud mom continued. "And it was his first sentence. And that's really late to be writing your first sentence as any parent with a kid with dyslexia knows.”

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image of Jeff Bezos has four children of his own with ex-wife Mackenzie Scott.
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Jeff Bezos has four children of his own with ex-wife Mackenzie Scott.

During his speech, her son reflected on how Sánchez supported him through that journey.

"I blew (the paper) up and I put it in our kitchen and it says, 'I can do this.' Anyway, he talked about how special that moment was for him," the journalist shared.

Through it all, Sánchez and Bezos have been open about what life looks like with their blended family.

“On a typical Saturday, we hang out, we have dinner with the kids,” she told The Wall Street Journal in 2023. “Which is always fun because you never know where the conversation is going to go with this many kids.”

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