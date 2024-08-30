'The Scab on My Heart Has Been Ripped Off Again': RHOC's Lauri Peterson Shares Emotional Message After Son Josh Waring's Cause of Death Was Confirmed
On August 30, the cause of death of Real Housewives of Orange County star Lauri Peterson’s son, Josh Waring, was revealed.
In the wake of this news, Peterson exclusively opened up to OK! about her reaction.
"Although the coroner’s report on Josh’s cause of death comes as no surprise to me, I feel like the scab that was forming on my heart has been ripped off again and I’m starting from scratch on the healing process,” Peterson heartbreakingly shared.
While acknowledging she has “lots to say” about Waring, Peterson was clear at this time she wants to make her message more about the “drug overdose crisis” currently going on in this country.
Explaining there’s a “lack of resources for addicts asking for help,” Peterson was very direct with her message: “No one seeking help should ever be turned away for any reason! That’s a total failure of misdirected government funds allocated to fighting addiction and our healthcare system.”
When TMZ revealed Waring’s cause of death — which was billed as “accidental” — they noted it was from the “combined effects of fentanyl, methamphetamine and olanzapine.”
This news come almost five months after Peterson confirmed her son had unexpectedly died.
Confessing she had a “shattered heart,” Peterson shared her “sweet Josh left this earth Easter Sunday.” "No one can ever prepare you for this feeling of such deep loss,” she added. “Every fiber in my body hurts. Josh fought every single day for most of his adult life, for his life, but this past Sunday, the challenge was too great."
Peterson went on to add she would miss her son “terribly” and she prays he “found the peace” he deserved.
Fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County recall Peterson as one of the original Housewives on the show. They watched as she worked alongside Vicki Gunvalson in her insurance business, trying to make it as a single mother.
As the show progressed, Peterson went on to meet her husband and got remarried. Along the way, she was very open about Waring’s drug problems and his battle with addiction.
Waring, for his part, ended up having a daughter that Peterson adopted due to his struggles. She remains in Peterson’s care to this day.
Peterson last appeared on RHOC on Season 8 of the show.