or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > lauri peterson
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

'The Scab on My Heart Has Been Ripped Off Again': RHOC's Lauri Peterson Shares Emotional Message After Son Josh Waring's Cause of Death Was Confirmed

Photo of Josh Waring and Lauri Peterson.
Source: @lauri_peterson/Instagram

Lauri Peterson had a heartbreaking message to share in the wake of her son Josh Waring's cause of death being confirmed.

By:

Aug. 30 2024, Published 1:59 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

On August 30, the cause of death of Real Housewives of Orange County star Lauri Peterson’s son, Josh Waring, was revealed.

In the wake of this news, Peterson exclusively opened up to OK! about her reaction.

Article continues below advertisement
matts square template
Source: @lauri_peterson/Instagram

Lauri Peterson claimed 'the scab' on her heart has been 'ripped off again' in the wake of Josh Waring's cause of death being confirmed.

"Although the coroner’s report on Josh’s cause of death comes as no surprise to me, I feel like the scab that was forming on my heart has been ripped off again and I’m starting from scratch on the healing process,” Peterson heartbreakingly shared.

While acknowledging she has “lots to say” about Waring, Peterson was clear at this time she wants to make her message more about the “drug overdose crisis” currently going on in this country.

Article continues below advertisement
matts square template
Source: @lauri_peterson/Instagram

Lauri Peterson was one of the original stars of 'RHOC.'

Article continues below advertisement

Explaining there’s a “lack of resources for addicts asking for help,” Peterson was very direct with her message: “No one seeking help should ever be turned away for any reason! That’s a total failure of misdirected government funds allocated to fighting addiction and our healthcare system.”

When TMZ revealed Waring’s cause of death — which was billed as “accidental” — they noted it was from the “combined effects of fentanyl, methamphetamine and olanzapine.”

This news come almost five months after Peterson confirmed her son had unexpectedly died.

MORE ON:
lauri peterson
Article continues below advertisement
matts square template
Source: @lauri_peterson/Instagram

Lauri Peterson is currently raising Josh Waring's daughter, Kennedy.

Article continues below advertisement

Confessing she had a “shattered heart,” Peterson shared her “sweet Josh left this earth Easter Sunday.” "No one can ever prepare you for this feeling of such deep loss,” she added. “Every fiber in my body hurts. Josh fought every single day for most of his adult life, for his life, but this past Sunday, the challenge was too great."

Peterson went on to add she would miss her son “terribly” and she prays he “found the peace” he deserved.

Article continues below advertisement
matts square template
Source: @lauri_peterson/Instagram

Lauri Peterson was always open about Josh Waring's struggles with addiction on 'RHOC.'

Fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County recall Peterson as one of the original Housewives on the show. They watched as she worked alongside Vicki Gunvalson in her insurance business, trying to make it as a single mother.

As the show progressed, Peterson went on to meet her husband and got remarried. Along the way, she was very open about Waring’s drug problems and his battle with addiction.

Waring, for his part, ended up having a daughter that Peterson adopted due to his struggles. She remains in Peterson’s care to this day.

Peterson last appeared on RHOC on Season 8 of the show.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.