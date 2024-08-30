'The Scab on My Heart Has Been Ripped Off Again': RHOC's Lauri Peterson Shares Emotional Message After Son Josh Waring's Cause of Death Was Confirmed

Lauri Peterson had a heartbreaking message to share in the wake of her son Josh Waring's cause of death being confirmed.

In the wake of this news, Peterson exclusively opened up to OK! about her reaction.

Lauri Peterson claimed 'the scab' on her heart has been 'ripped off again' in the wake of Josh Waring's cause of death being confirmed.

"Although the coroner’s report on Josh’s cause of death comes as no surprise to me, I feel like the scab that was forming on my heart has been ripped off again and I’m starting from scratch on the healing process,” Peterson heartbreakingly shared.

While acknowledging she has “lots to say” about Waring, Peterson was clear at this time she wants to make her message more about the “drug overdose crisis” currently going on in this country.