'RHOC' Alum Lauri Peterson's Son Josh Waring's Cause of Death Revealed
Real Housewives of Orange County alum Lauri Peterson’s son, Josh Waring, tragically died on March 31, 2024 — and now his official cause of death has been revealed.
TMZ spoke to the Orange County Sheriff-Coroner Department who confirmed Waring died from “the combined effects of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and olanzapine.” They officially declared his death as “accidental.”
Peterson had confirmed her son’s untimely passing on April 6, 2024, in an Instagram post.
"It is with a shattered heart that I write this post to let you know that my sweet Josh left this earth Easter Sunday," Peterson shared with her followers at the time. "No one can ever prepare you for this feeling of such deep loss. Every fiber in my body hurts. Josh fought every single day for most of his adult life, for his life, but this past Sunday, the challenge was too great."
While Peterson recalled his “deep intellect, humor, pranks, athletics” and more, she acknowledged his substance abuse problems.
“Josh I love you so much and I will miss you terribly!” she heartbreakingly added. “My heart is with you and I pray you have found the peace that you so deserve. Heaven has gained the coolest angel and you have gained your freedom at last sweet boy.”
On May 12 — which was Mother’s Day — Peterson returned to Instagram to talk more about her son.
Sharing that it was “going to be a challenging day” for her, Peterson said she wished “so badly that things could have been different for Josh.” “I miss him,” she continued, adding she was learning “grief never leaves yet you must learn how to live around that gaping hole in your heart.”
RHOC fans know that Waring struggled for years with substance abuse problems and legal issues. While Peterson did everything she could to try to help her son — even going as far as to adopt his daughter and raise her— it unfortunately wasn’t enough to help cure him of his addiction.
Interestingly, along the way, Waring ended up suing Orange County officials for illegally recording his phone calls and allegedly setting up an attack on him while he was in prison. He ended up winning $595,000 in the lawsuit.
Peterson, for her part, was last seen on The Real Housewives of Orange County on Season 8 in 2013, where she got into drama with former friend Vicki Gunvalson.
As of yet, Peterson has not commented on Waring’s official cause of death.