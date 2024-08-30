'RHOC' Alum Lauri Peterson's Son Josh Waring's Cause of Death Revealed

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Lauri Peterson ’s son, Josh Waring , tragically died on March 31, 2024 — and now his official cause of death has been revealed.

TMZ spoke to the Orange County Sheriff-Coroner Department who confirmed Waring died from “the combined effects of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and olanzapine.” They officially declared his death as “accidental.”

Peterson had confirmed her son’s untimely passing on April 6, 2024, in an Instagram post.

"It is with a shattered heart that I write this post to let you know that my sweet Josh left this earth Easter Sunday," Peterson shared with her followers at the time. "No one can ever prepare you for this feeling of such deep loss. Every fiber in my body hurts. Josh fought every single day for most of his adult life, for his life, but this past Sunday, the challenge was too great."

While Peterson recalled his “deep intellect, humor, pranks, athletics” and more, she acknowledged his substance abuse problems.

“Josh I love you so much and I will miss you terribly!” she heartbreakingly added. “My heart is with you and I pray you have found the peace that you so deserve. Heaven has gained the coolest angel and you have gained your freedom at last sweet boy.”