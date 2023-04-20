Layzie Bone Reveals Why He Felt Now Was The Time To Release New Mixtape 'Smoke With Me Vol. 1' After Brief Hiatus

"I have a creative data where I just do all chorus lines or I might go in and lay out all the songs first," Boyne notes of his music making routine. "It's different. It varies. It's really no set process to it, but it's the same ingredients."

The "Thug By Nature" musician, who hasn't released any other music since before the pandemic, points out that he wanted this album to be special.

"Where I am and being 48-years-old, I felt like I wanted to put out an album that was going be significant enough to where if I wanted to not put out another album," the veteran of the industry explains.