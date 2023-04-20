Layzie Bone Reveals Why He Felt Now Was The Time To Release New Mixtape 'Smoke With Me Vol. 1' After Brief Hiatus
Bone Thugs-n-Harmony alum Layzie Bone is finally releasing new music!
The Growing Up Hip Hop star is releasing his Mixtape "Smoke With Me Vol. 1" on Thursday, April 20, after taking a brief hiatus to be a mentor to the emerging young artists on the hit WE tv reality series.
Bone chats exclusively with OK! about why he felt now was the right time to dive back into his artistry, being a guiding light to the musicians on GUHH and what he has in store for 2023.
"I get into the studio and just let it flow," the Ohio native says of his creative process. "I usually go in with music in mind, maybe a concept of the project, and then I just go from there."
"I have a creative data where I just do all chorus lines or I might go in and lay out all the songs first," Boyne notes of his music making routine. "It's different. It varies. It's really no set process to it, but it's the same ingredients."
The "Thug By Nature" musician, who hasn't released any other music since before the pandemic, points out that he wanted this album to be special.
"Where I am and being 48-years-old, I felt like I wanted to put out an album that was going be significant enough to where if I wanted to not put out another album," the veteran of the industry explains.
When not working on his own body of work, Boyne has been a influential mentor to Sekoya Wynter as she rises as her own artist in the music world. "Her biggest improvement is just really taking the critiques and being able to take those critiques and turn them into home runs. That's the biggest thing," he says of his protégé and costar.
"But working with her has been easy because she know what she wants," he adds. "I may say one or two things. I normally agree with what she's doing because it's fun to work with an artist that's hard on themself but also know what they want at the same time. So working with Sequoia's has been a real breeze for me."
Bone has a packed 2023 so far, with an album as well as more tracks in store.
"I also have another mixtape coming out called 'Too Easy' which is a mixtape of all the songs that the kids done remix the Bone Thugs and Harmony," he reveals. "I just came back in and added my flavor to let them know that Lazy Bone don't get old with this. I'm really excited about [the album] Hypnotic Rhythms."