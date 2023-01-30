Leah Remini Goes Glam To Attend Marc Anthony's Wedding After Skipping Jennifer Lopez's 2022 Nuptials

A very telling RSVP. Fans were shocked to hear Leah Remini didn't attend the August 2022 wedding of best friend Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, but what's equally surprising is that the former Scientologist did show up for the nuptials of Lopez's ex-husband Marc Anthony!

On Sunday, January 29, the King of Queens alum uploaded a video to show off her gorgeous look from the special night, wearing a low-cut, long-sleeved black dress, which she paired with an updo hairstyle.