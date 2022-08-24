Leah Remini's Longtime Friendship With Jennifer Lopez 'Hit A Rough Patch' After Ben Affleck Reconciliation

“Leah was there for Jen when Ben broke her heart. Leah knows everything, all the ugly details about what went down between her best friend and Ben. No wonder she doesn’t like him. Jennifer might have been ready to move on and forgive Ben, but Leah hasn’t and is worried it will happen again," the insider dished about the pals current dynamic.

However, a source close to Lopez revealed the superstar feels Remini needs to lay off. “Jennifer is a newlywed and wants to be with her new husband not her friends. All friendships change after you meet ‘the one.’ She has one of the biggest careers, she has kids and now she has a new husband too," the insider noted.