Leah Remini's Longtime Friendship With Jennifer Lopez 'Hit A Rough Patch' After Ben Affleck Reconciliation
Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini's years long friendship may have hit a bit of a snag. According to an insider, the King Of Queens star has not been the biggest supporter of the Selena actress' rekindled relationship with new husband, Ben Affleck.
“Leah isn’t a fan of Ben’s. They don’t get along and when you go up against someone’s partner, you always lose,” a source told Radar.
“Leah was there for Jen when Ben broke her heart. Leah knows everything, all the ugly details about what went down between her best friend and Ben. No wonder she doesn’t like him. Jennifer might have been ready to move on and forgive Ben, but Leah hasn’t and is worried it will happen again," the insider dished about the pals current dynamic.
However, a source close to Lopez revealed the superstar feels Remini needs to lay off. “Jennifer is a newlywed and wants to be with her new husband not her friends. All friendships change after you meet ‘the one.’ She has one of the biggest careers, she has kids and now she has a new husband too," the insider noted.
"Jennifer doesn’t have time to hang out with Leah anymore,” adds a pal close to both of the Hollywood stars. “Leah needs to get over it or she will lose her friend for good.”
As OK! previously reported, the Old School actress was noticeably not in attendance for the Maid In Manhattan star's lavish Georgia wedding to the Good Will Hunting actor.
According to a report, Remini was at home savoring the last moments she had with her only child Sofia — whom she shares with husband Angelo Pagan — before she headed off to college.
The Leah Remini: It's All Relative star was not the only person in the power couple's life who skipped out on their big day. Affleck's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and his brother, Casey Affleck, did not make an appearance, nor did Jennifer's former husband, Marc Anthony.