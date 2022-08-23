Leah Remini Snubs Best Friend Jennifer Lopez's Wedding To Ben Affleck — Find Out Why

Leah Remini wasn't there for the happiest day of best friend Jennifer Lopez's life.

Despite the apparent snub, The King of Queens star had good reason to skip Jen's three-day celebration of her and Ben Affleck's love: Leah was reportedly hanging out with her 18-year-old daughter, Sofia, before she headed off to college.

NO-FLY ZONES, SECURITY, & ARRIVING GUESTS! INSIDE THE HOURS LEADING UP TO BEN AFFLECK & JENNIFER LOPEZ'S SECOND WEDDING

Leah was of course invited to the lavish wedding weekend, which took place at the Deep Water actor's Georgia estate, but she wanted to stay close to her daughter before she becomes an empty nester.