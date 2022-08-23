Leah Remini Snubs Best Friend Jennifer Lopez's Wedding To Ben Affleck — Find Out Why
Leah Remini wasn't there for the happiest day of best friend Jennifer Lopez's life.
Despite the apparent snub, The King of Queens star had good reason to skip Jen's three-day celebration of her and Ben Affleck's love: Leah was reportedly hanging out with her 18-year-old daughter, Sofia, before she headed off to college.
Leah was of course invited to the lavish wedding weekend, which took place at the Deep Water actor's Georgia estate, but she wanted to stay close to her daughter before she becomes an empty nester.
Sofia is the actress' only child, whom she shares with husband Angelo Pagan.
Meanwhile, Leah wasn't the only one in the couple's inner circle who chose parenting obligations over watching J.Lo walk down the aisle. OK! reported Ben's famous younger sibling, Casey Affleck, skipped his brother's big day to take care of his son before he also left for college for the first time.
Although Casey tried remaining tight-lipped about his weekend plans that took him away from the rekindled pair's nuptials, telling a celebrity photographer in Los Angeles on the morning of the Saturday, August 20, event that he had "other things" to do, his girlfriend gave away what he was really up to.
In a since-deleted comment underneath the Gone Baby Gone actor's sweet post for Bennifer 2.0, Caylee Cowan wrote: "Hey, if you weren’t in town Saturday to take Atty to soccer practice then who would’ve helped the kid who broke his arm?"
"You’re a good man. I love you," Casey's girlfriend gushed.
Casey shares sons Indiana, 18, and 14-year-old Atticus with ex-wife Summer Phoenix.
In addition to Leah and Casey bailing on Ben and Jen's wedding day, the newlyweds' respective former partners also opted out of watching the two make their marriage official again after first saying "I Do" in July in Sin City.
OK! reported Jennifer Garner couldn't attend the Georgia event, despite being extended the invite, because she agreed to work obligations prior. As for the "On The Floor" musician's ex-husband Marc Anthony, he was seen looking as chipper as ever near the Miami Beach Marina, where his yacht is reportedly docked, over the weekend while the mother of his children wed the Hollywood hunk.