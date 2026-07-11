Leah Remini and Ex-Husband Angelo Pagán Reunite for Heartfelt Birthday Celebration

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Leah Remini and her ex-husband Angelo Pagán recently reunited to celebrate his birthday and reflect on their enduring bond. The actress shared a touching tribute on Instagram, expressing gratitude for the family they have built together.

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Source: @leahremini/Instagram Leah Remini reunited with her ex-husband Angelo Pagán to celebrate his birthday.

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“In a world where so much feels curated and performative, I have come to appreciate the rare beauty of families that change shape, but never lose the love that is real,” Remini, 55, stated in her post. She expressed immense pride in their relationship, emphasizing, “I am incredibly proud of the family we built — and even more proud of the family we chose to remain. Happy birthday [Angelo].”

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Pagán responded playfully, quoting Al Pacino’s famous line from The Godfather Part III, saying, “Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in! You best believe I’m Michael Coleone in this movie!”

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Source: MEGA Leah Remini shared a heartfelt message on Instagram.

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The former couple married for 21 years before their divorce in 2024. They share a daughter, Sofia Bella Pagán, who is now 21, and Pagán has three older sons from a previous relationship. The family left the Church of Scientology together in 2013, a significant moment in their lives.

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Source: @leahremini/Instagram Angelo Pagán responded with humor, quoting 'The Godfather Part III.'

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In August 2024, Leah announced their separation, explaining that they “no longer fit” as husband and wife. She shared her thoughts on Instagram, stating, “Well, here we are. After 28 years together and 21 years of marriage, we have decided to file for divorce.” Leah emphasized that this decision came after much thought and care, and they approached it with a positive outlook.

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Despite the sadness surrounding their split, Leah noted that they remain best friends. “We are still celebrating holidays together, watching our favorite TV shows together, and gathering as a family,” she mentioned, highlighting the importance of maintaining a family unit post-divorce.

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As Leah embraces her single status, she is not interested in dating shows. “My manager asked me, ‘Do you want to do a dating show?’” she recalled, firmly stating, “I would never do a f------ dating show.”

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Reports from Us Weekly revealed that the couple finalized their divorce in October 2024, with terms settled privately. In June 2025, Leah opened up about their decision to separate. “You become friends, but there’s more to marriage than that. I saw that Angelo wanted something different,” she explained.

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Source: MEGA The former couple, who divorced in 2024 after more than two decades together, continue to co-parent their daughter.

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Furthermore, she reflected on her departure from Scientology and its potential impact on her marriage. “I just think I was fighting for a life that I never fully had autonomy over,” she confessed, suggesting that personal growth played a significant role in their relationship.