Leah Remini's Estranged Husband Angelo Pagán Asks Court to Deny Actress Spousal Support Amid Couple's Shocking Divorce
Angelo Pagán doesn’t want to finance Leah Remini amid the pair’s shocking divorce.
In new legal documents, it was revealed that Pagán, 56, requested the judge not to award the actress, 54, spousal support.
Pagán’s response to Remini’s filing came just one day after she submitted the petition on August 29.
Remini cited “irreconcilable differences” in the paperwork, which she filed without the help of a lawyer. The question of child support was moot as the pair share one adult daughter.
In Pagán’s response to Remini, he also listed the date of marriage as July 19, 2003, and the date of separation as August 1.
As OK! previously reported, the duo announced their split in a joint Instagram statement on August 29.
"Well, here we are. After 28 years together and 21 years of marriage, we have decided to file for divorce," the statement read. "This decision came after a lot of thought and care, and as hard as divorce is, we are approaching this with a positive outlook because we know it’s what’s best for us."
"We are proud of how we have worked through this together. Yes, we’re sad, and we’ve got some figuring out to do as we continue to move forward into our new normal — together still in many ways, and apart in some new ones," they added.
Despite no longer being lovers, the pair insisted they still intend to be a part of each other’s lives.
"But here’s the thing: we’ve been best friends for so many years. We are still celebrating holidays together, watching our favorite TV shows together, and gathering as a family," The King of Queens alum and the producer said.
Remini then addressed the reason behind the duo going their separate ways.
"So, the big question — why? To put it simply, we both changed, as people do, and we got used to playing roles that didn’t fit us anymore," the message noted.
"After a lot of effort and consideration, we’ve decided to take this step, which reflects who we are today. Our bond is still strong — it’s just evolved into something different. We think a marriage that lasted this long and created so many beautiful memories, especially raising our incredible daughter, is something to celebrate," the pair added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The former flames shared how they will move forward after parting ways.
“We want to be as transparent as we can be here because, for years, we shared our marriage so publicly, whether it was on our specials on VH1 or our reality show, which ran for two seasons on TLC. We are sharing this unknown territory with you all as we take our first steps into this next stage of our lives publicly. We would love for everyone to have more access to different kinds of relationship stories and not feel so isolated in navigating the changes that millions of couples make every year. We hope our journey can inspire others to see that relationships — whether they change or end —aren’t failures. We’ll keep sharing snippets of our lives as we navigate this new chapter. Love, Leah & Angelo," they concluded.