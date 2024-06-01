Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini Rekindle Their Friendship After 2022 Falling Out Over Ben Affleck Marriage

According to an insider, Leah Remini and Jennifer Lopez have buried the hatchet after their 2022 falling out due to the pop star’s marriage to Ben Affleck .

Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini were close friends for years before her 2022 marriage to Ben Affleck.

The Glory Daze star allegedly warned Lopez about the reason she originally broke up with the Gone Girl star in 2004.

Apparently, the pals originally stopped speaking when Remini voiced concerns about the Batman actor.

“Because he is selfish and is not fully committed as a partner,” the source shared, noting “J.Lo was so mad, she cut off all ties.”

Remini was then not invited to the couple’s wedding in 2022.