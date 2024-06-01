Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini Rekindle Their Friendship After 2022 Falling Out Over Ben Affleck Marriage
According to an insider, Leah Remini and Jennifer Lopez have buried the hatchet after their 2022 falling out due to the pop star’s marriage to Ben Affleck.
Apparently, the pals originally stopped speaking when Remini voiced concerns about the Batman actor.
The Glory Daze star allegedly warned Lopez about the reason she originally broke up with the Gone Girl star in 2004.
“Because he is selfish and is not fully committed as a partner,” the source shared, noting “J.Lo was so mad, she cut off all ties.”
Remini was then not invited to the couple’s wedding in 2022.
Now that Lopez and Affleck are rumored to be headed for divorce, the insider spilled that Remini has been wanting to rekindle her relationship with the “On the Floor” songstress.
“They were friends for years,” the source shared earlier in the week. “She wants to reach out to her, but she can’t just call up and say, ‘I told you so.'”
The insider now shared that Remini has reached out to her once close pal offering support amid the possible end to her marriage.
As OK! previously reported, the Selena actress, 54, and the Boston native, 51, have reportedly been spending time apart recently.
"He’s been checked out," the source dished of Affleck, noting how the pair have been on "two completely different pages most of the time. The honeymoon phase has worn off."
"Both have demanding careers that often require them to be in different cities," the insider explained of the duo, as Lopez has been working in NYC while Affleck has been filming The Accountant 2 in California.
Their time apart allegedly "highlighted the emotional and physical distance between them."
"Over time, Jennifer and Ben found it increasingly difficult to communicate effectively and small misunderstandings grew into significant arguments. They have fundamentally different approaches to conflict," the source continued of the pair, who got back together in 2021 after calling off their first engagement in 2004.
The struggles the duo has experienced have been especially difficult for the The Greatest Love Story Never Told star.
"She really did think she and Ben would be endgame this time around," the source shared, adding how "embarrassing" a possible fourth divorce could be for her. "She’s upset."
Despite their problems, Lopez has still been "committed to working on the marriage" and expressed her desire for them to get help.
