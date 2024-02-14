Leah Remini Details Intense Battle With Depression and Anxiety After 'Escaping' Scientology: 'It's a Constant Struggle'

She explained these alleged operatives "snap unflattering pictures" and "body shame" her by using the photos in smear campaigns that call her a bigot in attempts to break her down.

"They hope will have an impact on me psychologically but also on people who are in my life or might consider being in my life," she noted. "Scientology has gone from those tactics, which are bad enough, to hiring vulnerable people living with severe mental illness to harass and intimidate me."

Remini also claimed the church has asked people to break into her gated community and put herself, her friends, her family and her employers in danger.