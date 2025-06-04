Leah Remini Reveals Where She Stands With Jennifer Lopez After Falling Out: 'Friendships Ebb and Flow'
Leah Remini is spilling the tea on where her relationship stands with Jennifer Lopez.
Though the two were once thick as thieves, they had a rumored falling out a few years ago, with Remini not attending the singer's 2022 wedding to Ben Affleck.
Though the ladies reconnected after their respective 2024 divorces, the King of Queens alum confessed they aren't as close as they once were.
Are Leah Remini and Jennifer Lopez Still Friends?
"After the divorce, we’d text each other loving messages of support. Sometimes you don’t talk to people every day like you used to, but that doesn’t mean the love is lost," Remini said of splitting from Angelo Pagan in 2024, the same year Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck.
"Friendships ebb and flow," the mom-of-one explained. "That doesn’t mean we’re at odds."
Inside Leah Remini and JLo's History
The gals first met in 2004 at the movie premiere of Man on Fire.
"I was friends with Marc Anthony, and then he started dating Jennifer, and he was doing a film. I went to the premiere and he said, 'You have to meet Jennifer!' And he was telling Jennifer, 'You have to meet Leah and Angelo,' my husband," Remini recalled to a news outlet in 2018. "We went to the premiere hoping she was gonna be ugly in real life. And then, when I was approaching her, I was like, ‘I hope it’s the lighting. Maybe she just looks good in here,’ and as I got closer I was like, ‘Oh d---, there’s a lot of light right here and she looks really pretty.’"
"I said, ‘Why the f---? Why are you so f------ pretty?’ And she laughed," the TV star continued. "Then I was like, ‘Ugh, I hope she’s dumb,’ ya know? I was like, ‘She could be dumb!’ I wanted to find something [wrong with her] and I didn’t."
"The fact that I could bust her balls and she wasn’t caught up on herself, said something to me," Remini added.
The "I'm Real" vocalist told the reporter it was "one of those instant chemistry things."
"She’s cool and we also have very similar upbringings," the mom-of-two shared. "That’s why we work well together."
Why Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini Pressed Pause on Their Friendship
As OK! reported, rumors swirled that Remini was not a fan of Lopez rekindling her romance with Affleck in 2021, since the first time they got together, they wound up calling off their engagement.
According to a source, the former Scientologist warned JLo that she shouldn't get back with the dad-of-three because he was "selfish" and is "not fully committed as a partner" — something the singer was hurt by.