Leah Remini Previously Warned Former Bestie Jennifer Lopez That Ben Affleck Is 'Selfish and Not Fully Committed as a Partner' Before Their Divorce
Leah Remini wasn't afraid to speak her mind when Jennifer Lopez got back together with Ben Affleck.
According to insiders, the demise of the Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath star's close bond with her former best friend was tarnished when she warned Lopez, 55, about what would happen if she married the Argo actor, 52, whom she recently filed for divorce from.
Per the source, Remini, 54, warned the Selena star she shouldn't try things again with Affleck "because he is selfish and is not fully committed as a partner.”
The King of Queens alum has reportedly reached out to Lopez in recent months amid her relationship drama with Affleck, especially after Remini announced her split from her husband, Angelo Pagán, after 21 years of marriage.
Before the dynamic duo got back in touch, the sitcom star was worried about reconciling with her former pal. "They were friends for years. She wants to reach out to her, but she can’t just call up and say, ‘I told you so,'" another source spilled in May. "J.Lo was so mad, she cut off all ties."
Now that the two ladies are single, they may have lots to reconnect over. As OK! previously reported, Lopez officially filed for divorce from the Air actor on Tuesday, August 20, after two years of marriage.
"Jen and Ben have been separated since April, when he asked for space and moved out,” an insider explained of the former couple, who rekindled their early 2000's romance in 2021. “Ultimately, the marriage was not fixable."
"When the marriage began to fall apart, J.Lo held out hope they could fix it, even canceling her summer tour in May, but Ben had no intention of working on things,” a source said. “The more time they spent apart, the more clear it became to him the marriage was a mistake.”
On Thursday, August 29, Remini took to Instagram to announce she and her longtime partner were calling it quits after two decades together. "This decision came after a lot of thought and care, and as hard as divorce is, we are approaching this with a positive outlook because we know it’s what’s best for us," she wrote.
"We are proud of how we have worked through this together. Yes, we’re sad, and we’ve got some figuring out to do as we continue to move forward into our new normal — together still in many ways, and apart in some new ones," she added in part. "But here’s the thing: we’ve been best friends for so many years. We are still celebrating holidays together, watching our favorite tv shows together, and gathering as a family."
Page Six spoke with sources close to Remini.