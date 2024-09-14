or
Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini Had a 'Long Heart-to-Heart' and 'Bonded Over' Their Respective Divorces

Source: mega

Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini 'bonded' over their respective divorces, a source claimed.

By:

Sept. 14 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

It looks like Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini could be getting their friendship back on track after their respective splits.

“J.Lo and Leah reconnected recently,” an insider dished, adding the two actresses, who met in 2004, had a "long heart-to-heart," where they both "couldn’t believe they were both in the middle of a divorce.”

“Leah and J.Lo bonded over the shared experience,” the source continued. “And are in the beginning of rekindling their friendship.”

As OK! previously reported, Lopez, 55, filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August after nearly two years of marriage, while the King of Queens alum, 54, announced her split from Angelo Pagán that same month.

Source: mega

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August.

The singer, who had not been seen with the Gone Girl actor, 52, over the summer, cited that April 26 was the official date of separation.

For her part, Remini made the shocking announcement on social media.

"Well, here we are. After 28 years together and 21 years of marriage, we have decided to file for divorce," the statement began. "This decision came after a lot of thought and care, and as hard as divorce is, we are approaching this with a positive outlook because we know it’s what’s best for us."

Source: mega

Leah Remini announced her divorce in August.

"We are proud of how we have worked through this together. Yes, we’re sad, and we’ve got some figuring out to do as we continue to move forward into our new normal — together still in many ways, and apart in some new ones," she added.

Source: mega

The pair haven't been close, a source claims.

Jennifer Lopez
One of the reasons why Remini seemingly drifted from the "Let's Get Loud" songstress is because she feared her relationship with Affleck wouldn't work the second time around. (Lopez and Affleck were previously engaged in the '00s but called it quits. They rekindled in 2021.)

Per the source, Remini warned the Selena star she shouldn't try things again with Affleck "because he is selfish and is not fully committed as a partner.”

"They were friends for years. She wants to reach out to her, but she can’t just call up and say, ‘I told you so,'" a different source spilled in May. "J.Lo was so mad, she cut off all ties."

Source: mega

Leah Remini allegedly warned Jennifer Lopez about getting back together with Ben Affleck, a source said.

Ultimately, Lopez is trying to pick up the pieces now that she's back on the market.

"When the marriage began to fall apart, J.Lo held out hope they could fix it, even canceling her summer tour in May, but Ben had no intention of working on things,” a source said. “The more time they spent apart, the more clear it became to him the marriage was a mistake.”

Us Weekly spoke to the first source.

