Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini's Friendship: Inside Their Ups and Downs Over the Years

Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini's friendship started after they met at a 2004 red carpet premiere.

In an interview, Remini revealed that Lopez's then-husband, Marc Anthony, asked her to meet the Atlas actress. Though she was initially nervous, it eventually became the beginning of their close relationship.

"[I was] hoping [Lopez] was gonna be ugly in real life," Remini told Entertainment Tonight in 2018. "I was like, ‘She could be dumb!' I wanted to find something, and I didn't."

According to Lopez, their similar upbringings helped them bond instantly.