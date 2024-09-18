Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini's Friendship: Inside Their Ups and Downs Over the Years
Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini Met in 2004
Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini's friendship started after they met at a 2004 red carpet premiere.
In an interview, Remini revealed that Lopez's then-husband, Marc Anthony, asked her to meet the Atlas actress. Though she was initially nervous, it eventually became the beginning of their close relationship.
"[I was] hoping [Lopez] was gonna be ugly in real life," Remini told Entertainment Tonight in 2018. "I was like, ‘She could be dumb!' I wanted to find something, and I didn't."
According to Lopez, their similar upbringings helped them bond instantly.
Jennifer Lopez Reacted to Leah Remini Leaving Scientology
In 2013, the Second Act star left the Church of Scientology years after she joined with her parents. At the time, she revealed that the well-being of her daughter, Sofia Bella Pagán, pushed her to make the decision.
Speaking with People in 2015, Remini shared how Lopez reacted to the ordeal.
"She told me to keep the good things and move on with love," she said, adding, "She doesn't judge."
Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini's Children Grew Closer to Each Other
Leah and Angelo Pagán reportedly asked to become the godparents of Max and Emme following their births in 2008.
"Not sure whether it entails that we have to sing, dance, recite a monologue, but we're ready!" Angelo quipped.
Even Leah and Jennifer's kids became close because of the matriarchs' friendship.
Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini Gushed About Their Friendship
Over the years, Jennifer and Leah constantly supported each other while speaking highly of their friendship.
The Man in the Family alum said of "loving, warm" Jennifer during her appearance on The View, "We're very close like sisters are, but in a different way that sisters are."
Meanwhile, the Jersey Girl actress shared, "We understand each other's lives. We have similar lives, and similar careers, and we understand nuances that other people don't understand, so that also bonded us."
Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini Worked Together on and Off Camera
Jennifer and Leah got the chance to show off their friendship on the big screen by starring together in the 2018 romantic comedy Second Act. They also spent time cooking during their off days.
As a fan of the Hustlers star's recipes, Leah constantly shared photos and videos of her pal on her social media pages.
"Here's my girl, making some Puerto Rican food for everybody," she said in one of the clips. "Just a normal Puerto Rican girl at home cooking a meal."
They Seemingly Fell Apart After Jennifer Lopez's Reconciliation With Ben Affleck
Leah posed for a picture with Jennifer and Ben Affleck during the former's 51st birthday celebration to remember her special moment with the then-couple.
However, Bennifer's reconciliation seemingly caused the two best friends to grow apart.
The rift even made headlines when Leah skipped Jennifer and Ben's Las Vegas wedding in July 2022. At the time, TMZ said the Saved by the Bell star missed the ceremony as she was preparing for her daughter to go to college.
However, a source claimed Leah was actually mad after Jennifer allegedly cut her ties with her because she was not supportive of the romance.
In 2023, Leah also refused to comment on her and Jennifer's friendship status.
Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini Reconnected
Amid Jennifer's marital woes with Ben, a source told Page Six that Leah wanted to fix things with her "former" BFF.
"They were friends for years," the source said. "She wants to reach out to her, but she can't just call up and say, ‘I told you so.'"
The news outlet then revealed that Leah reconnected with Jennifer following their respective divorces.